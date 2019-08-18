Patriots’ Player Ratings From Preseason Win Over Tennessee

The New England Patriots learned a lot about their personnel in a 22-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. While a second-half surge led by Jarrett Stidham sparked the comeback, there was a lot the Patriots can improve upon.

Penalties were an issue once again while the secondary struggled to contain the Titans starting receivers for much of the first half. On the bright side, some rookies and second-year players had strong performances as their quest to make the roster intensified.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Here’s who stood out and who struggled for the Patriots against the Titans.

Good: Chase Winovich

The rookie out of Michigan had another strong performance in preseason providing pressure on the quarterback throughout the game. He finished with XX tackles, XX for a loss, XX QB hits and XX sacks. It was a busy night for Winovich who continues to develop as a pass rusher and a strong outside linebacker for New England.

Bad: Obi Melifonwu

Once a highly-touted second-round draft choice, it looks like the former UConn man could be out of job in a couple weeks. He was consistently beaten on routes, especially over the middle including a touchdown to tight end Delanie Walker. While he might be a valuable asset for his versatility, his lapses in coverage may prevent him from earning a roster spot.

Good: Isaiah Wynn

As the second-year lineman works his way back from injury, he made a strong opening impression in his preseason debut. Wynn provided good protection in abbreviated action and showed why he was a first-round pick. Despite his smaller stature for the left tackle position, he makes up for it with his speed and foot work. A good first showing overall.

Bad: J.C. Jackson

The Patriots’ secondary is already loaded so earning a roster spot is going to be challenging. And for Jackson, he may have just lost some ground. He was beaten on an incut over the middle on 3rd & 10 for the Titans and was later called for pass interference on an underthrown ball.

Good: Joejuan Williams

At least for one member of the secondary there’s some light. Playing in his home state, Williams broke up a pair of passes and made a tackle. He played tight coverage on a couple of Tennessee’s starting receivers, including Corey Davis who was limited to one catch on three targets.

Bad: Brandon King

He’s already on the bubble and failed to separate himself against the Titans. He was called for a holding penalty which negated a long kick return and was beaten in coverage by tight end Anthony Firkser towards the sideline. With so much talent at linebacker, this might be the end of the line for King.

Good: Damien Harris

The rookie running back made his preseason debut and was immediately thrust into a starting role. Harris took his debut in stride by rushing 10 times for 65 yards. Though he didn’t find the endzone he showed his ability to break tackles and get around the corner on runs to the outside.

Bad: Hjalte Froholdt

It was a rough night all around for the offensive line, but the rookie from Denmark was especially victimized. He was beaten twice on pass rushes including on a sack of Brian Hoyer. Though he showed good awareness in picking up the blitz, he was penalized twice for holding, including on a 3rd & 3 that pushed New England back and resulted in a long missed field goal.

Good: Jarrett Stidham

Last but not least, the rookie quarterback shined once again, leading a game-winning, 99-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Stidham delivered a dime to Damoun Patterson for the winning score and was 14 for 19 passing on the night.

VOTE: Player of the Game

READ NEXT: Late 99-Yard Scoring Drive Seals 22-17 Win for Patriots Over Titans