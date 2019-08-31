Patriots Release 5-Time Pro Bowl Receiver During Final Roster Cuts [Report]

The New England Patriots are moving on from Demaryius Thomas.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are releasing the five-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion. The 31-year-old veteran had been sidelined during the entire preseason after recovering from an Achilles’ injury suffered at the end of the 2018 season.

Thomas was able to play in the Patriots’ final preseason game and absolutely shined — catching seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. But it apparently wasn’t enough to convince Bill Belichick that he was deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster.

Source: The #Patriots are releasing WR Demaryius Thomas, who flashed in the fourth preseason game. He’s still working his way back to health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

According to sources, Thomas could still return to the Pats.

Don't rule out a quick return to the #Patriots for the recently cut Demaryius Thomas. Sources indicating that's desire of both sides. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 31, 2019

Thomas is one of the more notable cuts from the 53-man roster cuts that took place on Saturday. The 31-year-old veteran was a bonafide star for the Denver Broncos throughout the decade. He was a two-time All-Pro during the 2013 and 2014 seasons as Peyton Manning‘s favorite target, catching 111 passes for 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2014 season — a single-season record for yards in franchise history. He also caught 14 touchdown passes during Manning’s record-breaking 2013 season (55 touchdown passes) — another franchise record.

Thomas had signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason, but the Achilles injury combined with the reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon and the Patriots’ already deep receiving corps made it an uphill battle for the veteran to overcome.

Although the 10-year veteran is well past his best days, there should be a number of teams that show an interest in adding the receiver for depth purposes.

We will update you with more information regarding Thomas’ next NFL stop — and if he will return to the Pats — as soon as it becomes available.

