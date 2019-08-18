New England Patriots Release Another Wide Receiver

With the New England Patriots welcoming reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon back to the roster on Sunday, someone was bound to be released.

And that someone is veteran receiver Dontrelle Inman. The former Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers wideout asked for his release following Saturday’s preseason game and was granted his request by the team, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Veteran WR Dontrelle Inman has requested his release from the Patriots, and the club has agreed to release him, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 18, 2019

Inman caught just one pass on two targets during the Patriots’ win over the Titans for 17 yards and even rushed once for two yards on an end-around. In his preseason debut with the Patriots, Inman caught both passes thrown his way for 23 yards and looked impressive getting separation from defenders.

In 15 games with the Colts last season, Inman had 28 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Although he seldom fumbles, his career catch percentage is only 60.8 percent.

In the weeks prior to his release, Inman was struggling to separate himself on the crowded receiver depth chart, practicing mainly with the second-team offense and reserves. He was promoted to the first-team last week due to various injuries, working with Tom Brady rather impressively during joint practices.

Flash Back

Of course, with Josh Gordon being reinstated on Sunday there needed to be another player cut in his place. Inman was the sacrificial lamb, despite veteran pedigree.’

Gordon was reinstated Friday by the NFL on a conditional basis and was allowed to rejoin the team on Sunday. He is not allowed to play in this Thursday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers due to lack of conditioning work, but can play in the final preseason game against the New York Giants and will not be suspended for any regular-season game.

Gordon was added to the Non-Football Injury list upon his activation, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Patriots WR Josh Gordon, upon his conditional reinstatement, has been placed on the non-football injury list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 18, 2019

With Gordon back on the roster, it creates an even bigger competition at the receiver position. This doesn’t take into account wideouts Julian Edelman, Cameron Meredith, and Demaryius Thomas all of whom have been sidelined in training camp due to injury.

Where Will Inman Land?

It’s unlikely the disgruntled Inman will be without a home for long, as a few teams are looking for veteran options at wide receiver.

One of those teams could be the Detroit Lions. During their preseason opener against the Patriots, Detroit lost veteran Jermaine Kearse for the season with a leg injury. He might even return to one of his past two teams, the Chargers or Colts which could both use other receiving options.

Inman, who went undrafted in 2011, was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first training camp before latching on with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. There he made his mark, with back-to-back 50-catch, 700-yard seasons and a Grey Cup Championship.

He returned to the NFL in 2014 and earned a spot on the Chargers roster following an impressive performance during the preseason.

He has shown good speed throughout his career, running a 4.47 40-yard dash at the 2011 NFL Combine and is a solid deep option given his 6-foot-3 stature.