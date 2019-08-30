Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker: Analysis of Every Move By New England

The New England Patriots need to trim their roster down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday. And on Friday morning, moves were already being made by Bill Belichick and his staff.

Here are all the Patriots’ roster moves for final cuts of the preseason.

Duke Dawson

The corner back was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft but never saw the field for New England. He escaped the chopping block by way of a trade to Denver.

Andrew Beck

New England released FB/TE Andrew Beck on Friday. He was the highest-paid undrafted free agent for New England this season but his preseason optimism quickly faded.

Tyree St. Louis

Another undrafted rookie on the offensive line, St. Louis looked like he might have had a chance to shine through the competition but ultimately fizzled out.

Cedrick Lang

The rookie offensive tackle was near the bottom of the Patriots depth chart and the move for Korey Cunningham sealed his already-known fate.

David Parry

A veteran and journeyman on the defensive line, he made some nice plays through preseason stopping the run but had too much talent in front of him on the depth chart. Good news, he is practice squad eligible if the Patriots want to hold onto him.

Ryan Davis

No surprise here. The rookie out of Auburn was the last receiver on the depth chart but did show some potential on special teams. Given his relationship with Jarrett Stidham, wouldn’t be a bad practice squad guy.