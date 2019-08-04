Patriots’ Secondary Shines Through Up-and-Down Training Camp

The New England Patriots wrapped up their 2019 Training Camp on Friday as they transition into Week 1 of Preseason and preparing for the Detroit Lions.

There were several highlights throughout training camp, primarily the strong defensive performance. The Pats secondary made life hard on its receivers and Tom Brady. It makes personnel decisions on that side of the ball more difficult, but it’s a bright sign for the upcoming season.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

During New England’s first two Super Bowl-winning seasons, defense powered the Patriots. It could be no different this season with New England, as a record defensive performance won them Super Bowl LIII last February.

It’s been an up-and-down camp overall, so let’s diagnose the team’s strengths and weaknesses.

Pro: That Secondary is Fire

New England’s defensive backs had the best training camp in recent memory, at some points needing to slow it down just to give the offense proper reps. Jonathan Jones is appearing to make his restricted free agent tender look like a wise move, as he has been the top coverage corner so far this preseason.

Defensive backs have been upping their game, dominating one-on-one coverage drills that normally favor the receiver.

If anything, the caliber at which the defense has been playing forces the offense to play at a higher level and will allow for gradual improvement. But for now, opposing offenses beware because New England is looking like a no-fly zone.

Con: A Case of the Dropsies

Both wide receivers and tight ends have had trouble catching passes early in preseason. Rookie N’Keal Harry, who is expected to headline the outside receiving group, has been one of the worst offenders, including four drops on Day 6 of camp.

The following day, it was Matt LaCosse, the anticipated starter at tight end, who made multiple drops. Fellow tight end Ben Watson hasn’t been immune to this either but has been slightly more efficient.

It’s a good thing New England strengthened its running game because it looks like receiving could be a major issue moving forward if this drop problem isn’t fixed.

Pro: Jarrett Stidham Looks Promising

Though Tom Brady shows no sign of slowing down, the New England Patriots must face the reality that his career won’t last forever. And they may have found an heir apparent in Jarrett Stidham.

Heralded as one of the more accurate rookie passers the Patriots have brought into camp, Stidham has shown gradual improvement over the past two weeks and has been rewarded with additional reps. He even took second-string snaps towards the end of camp.

He hasn’t gotten looks in a game yet, but he’s completed 25 of 36 passes in 11-on-11 drills – a higher completion percentage than both Brady and Brian Hoyer.

Con: Who Will Be the Left Tackle?

There’s been a revolving door of sorts at left tackle throughout training camp as second-year lineman Isaiah Wynn continues to work back from an Achilles injury suffered last preseason. Though many say Wynn might be too small for the position, it seems he’s being groomed for the eventual starting job.

Patriots practice notes: Good day (shorts/shells) to focus on Ryan Allen/Jake Bailey punter battle. Both struggle with consistency. No separation. Isaiah Wynn more involved at LT. Another step. WR Jakobi Meyers gets more time w/ top unit S Obi Melifonwu getting quality reps — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 2, 2019

In Wynn’s absence from full participation, Joe Thuney and Dan Skipper have seen the majority of the reps at left tackle. The latter has impressed despite an overall lack of NFL experience, never making an active roster in his two-year career.

There’s also the issue of what to do with Yodny Cajuste. The rookie left tackle remains on the NFI list recovering from quad surgery. As reigning co-Big 12 Lineman of the Year, he could also provide depth at the position.

READ NEXT: Patriots Free Agency: 3 Reasons Signing Cameron Meredith Makes Sense