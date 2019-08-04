Patriots Free Agency: 3 Reasons Signing Cameron Meredith Makes Sense

The New England Patriots constant tweaking and adding of personnel continued Friday when wide receiver Cameron Meredith was signed after visiting with the team earlier in the week.

Meredith has been plagued by knee injuries in recent years, including one that ended his 2018 season with the Saints prematurely and another that kept him off the field for the entire 2017 season.

The #Patriots are signing former #Saints and #Bears WR Cameron Meredith, source said. Another in a line or low-risk signings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2019

New England is looking to bolster the receiver position as it gears up for the upcoming season. Currently, the Patriots two deep threats – Demaryius Thomas and Josh Gordon – are injured and suspended, respectively.

Adding a target like Meredith could help stir up competition in the preseason while also giving New England a veteran option to work with Tom Brady. The Patriots have signed players like Meredith before, most notably Dion Lewis. Here’s why this deal makes sense for both sides.

Reliable Hands

During his last fully healthy season in 2016, Meredith put on a show and proved he belonged in the league. He made 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns with the 3-13 Chicago Bears.

Even more impressive, his catch rate was 68 percent that season on 97 targets working between three quarterbacks – Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer, and Matt Barkley. Meredith ended the season with a higher QBR than all three, completing his lone pass attempt for a touchdown.

That catch rate, however, ranks second highest among Patriots free agent signings at outside receiver behind Dontrelle Inman. In 2016, Meredith averaged five catches per game while Inman has never averaged higher than three per season.

To be able to flex between three different quarterbacks in a season is difficult for receivers in today’s game. But with a steady presence like Brady in the pocket, and despite the small sample size, Meredith could become a valuable weapon.

Everyone Deserves a Second Chance

We’ve seen this type of acquisition countless times from Bill Belichick. The Patriots bring in a player with injury history or a troubled past and attempt to rehabilitate and restructure them into an elite competitor. Often times, it works out for both team and athlete.

Look at Dion Lewis. He was all but done with football, and frankly, the NFL was all but done with him. Until Belichick came calling. He struggled through injury in his time with the Patriots but was a valuable asset in both the passing and running game while redefining his career.

One past example at receiver was Reche Caldwell. After injury and poor performances in San Diego saw him released by the Chargers, he signed with the Patriots in 2006. While he wasn’t perfect, he fit the system well and helped the New England defeat the Chargers in a playoff game that season.

This same principle applies to Meredith, whose past struggles with knee ailments have nearly banished him from football. Though he will start on the PUP list, it’s hopeful he can make it onto the field shortly.

Wide Open Competition at Receiver

For Meredith, New England couldn’t be a more perfect fit.

The Patriots receiver competition is completely open and with no clear frontrunner for a starting job on the outside, it could allow Meredith to play to his full potential.

He’ll also get a chance to work with the game’s greatest coach and quarterback, further improving his high catch percentage. Of Brady’s 11 interceptions last season, many came as a result of dropped or tipped balls by his own receivers. Having a guy like Meredith who can get good extension on passes would benefit the veteran quarterback.