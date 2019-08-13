Pro Football Focus Tabs Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy to Redskins in Early Mock NFL Draft

The second preseason game of the season for the NFL has not been played but the good folks over at Pro Football Focus have created an early projection of next year’s draft and the Washington Redskins are high up on the list.

The Redskins are tabbed to pick with the fourth overall pick which indicates a not so successful season is expected.

Washington’s selection in the mock draft is another Alabama star in wideout, Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy would fit in nicely with the many Alabama players who are littered all over the Redskins roster. Currently, Washington has eight former Crimson Tide players (LB Ryan Anderson, DL Jonathan Allen, S Landon Collins, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, DL Daron Payne, C Ross Pierschbacher, and WR Cam Sims) if including LB Rueben Foster who will miss the upcoming season with an ACL tear.

Jeudy is being compared to current NFL stars Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons), and Amari Cooper (Dallas Cowboys) as far as the impact he could have on the field. He’s the consensus top WR in this years draft if he declares and some scouts thought he would have been last season had he been eligible to come out of school early.

Cooper went No. 4 to the Oakland Raiders in 2015 and Jones was the No. 7 overall pick in 2011 by the Falcons.

Last year as a sophomore, Jeudy posted strong numbers of 68 receptions, 1,315 yards (19.34 yards per catch), and 14 touchdowns.

Washington could be in need of a receiver if they do not re-sign Josh Doctson who was the team’s top draft pick back in 2016. Doctson has not had the impact expected entering his fourth season leading to the Redskins declining to pick up his fifth-year option.