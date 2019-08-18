Raiders’ Antonio Brown Ditches Practice Because of Helmet Issue

It was just a few days ago when it seemed like Antonio Brown had put his helmet issue behind him and he rejoined the Oakland Raiders. He was on the sideline for the team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and was very involved with his teammates throughout the game. However, news broke on Saturday that even though Brown was able to find the helmet of his choice that was manufactured in the last 10 years, the NFL still won’t let him wear it, per Pro Football Talk.

Brown issued a response on Twitter and he was obviously not happy about the NFL’s decision. His anger about the issue led to him being absent from Sunday’s practice. General manager Mike Mayock had a chance to address the issue and he was quite blunt:

Antonio Brown not here because he’s upset about helmet. Mike Mayock wants him back with team. He’s all in or he’s all out. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/3eQejXQYfq — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 18, 2019

“Here’s the bottom line: He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that, okay? But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in, or all out. We’re hoping he’s back soon, we got 89 guys bustin’ their tails. We’re really excited about where this franchise is going and we hope AB is going to be apart of it.”

