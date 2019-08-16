Raiders’ LaMarcus Joyner Sacks Kyler Murray for a Safety [WATCH]

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has been chased around all night by the Oakland Raiders defense and they were finally able to take him down for a safety. Oakland released new defensive back LaMarcus Joyner upon Murray and he took him down for the safety.

That safety brought the score to 26-0 and gave the Raiders offense the ball back. The Cardinals don’t seem to have any answer for what the Raiders are dishing out. The team has been succeeding at all levels. The Cardinals were the worst team in football a year ago, so take this showing with a massive grain of salt, but it’s a promising start for the Raiders. What’s most exciting is how good the pass rush looks. The team had no pass rush whatsoever a year ago, so it’s important they see development in that area.

The Cardinals decided to take Murray out after the safety and put in Brett Hundley. He finished the game completing 3 of 8 passes and only mustered 12 passing yards. He led the offense to zero points. Murray obviously has work to do, but he should develop in time.

