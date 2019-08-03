Raiders Sign Former Redskins & Vikings Running Back

The moves keep on coming for the Oakland Raiders as they’ve just acquired former running back for the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings Mack Brown. Not to be confused with the coach for the University of North Carolina football team, Brown has yet to find a stable team since he came to the NFL in 2015. He is likely just a training camp body for the Raiders and his chances of making the team will be very slim.

We have signed RB Mack Brown. More » https://t.co/eKGtCOb6Ey — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 3, 2019

Brown has played in 13 games over the two seasons he actually played in. He was most recently a member of the Washington Redskins’ practice squad, where he was coached by Jon Gruden’s brother Jay. It was his second stint with the team but didn’t make it through the whole season. Mack has rushed for 111 rushing yards in his career and has found himself on the rosters of the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans. He has only scored one touchdown in his career.

Offensive guard Lukayus McNeil was waived to make room for Brown. McNeil was an undrafted rookie out of Louisville but apparently didn’t impress enough to warrant a longer look at training camp. With the reveal that offensive guard Denver Kirkland’s injury was not as bad as originally anticipated, the Raiders don’t have a ton of need at guard.

Raiders Running Back Depth Chart

*Denotes expected starter

RBs: Josh Jacobs*, Doug Martin, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler, Mack Brown

Oakland has quite a crowded backfield these days. While it’s possible the team keeps four backs heading into the year, the fact that Gruden likes to keep a fullback on the roster could lead to there only being spots for three. James Butler and Mack Brown are the obvious odd men out. One of them could be a practice squad body for the team. Doug Martin is probably set as Josh Jacobs’ backup. An interesting battle to watch will be between Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. Richard has outplayed Washington during their careers. The latter hasn’t done much to impress since he was drafted by the Raiders. This could be his swan song in Oakland.

Josh Jacobs’ Outlook

Jim Brown. Barry Sanders. Walter Payton.@iAM_JoshJacobs has studied some of the best to ever do it — and hopes one day his name will be up there with the rest of them. He sat down with @NFLNetwork's Steve Smith Sr. to discuss. More » https://t.co/sOgbrczqjt pic.twitter.com/Uim2d2tcYL — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) July 30, 2019

While Gruden is playing coy and making it seem like Jacobs hasn’t locked up the starting spot just yet, it’s his spot to lose. Jacobs has more talent and upside than any player in the Raiders’ backfield. Martin will get his fair share of carries while Jacobs is eased in, but the rookie is going to get a heavy workload from day one. He’s a very popular pick for offensive rookie of the year and could very well be on his way to winning the award.

Gruden really likes to use his running backs as rushers and receivers. Jacobs will get lots of chances to make plays with his hands. It would be a big surprise if he didn’t surpass 1,000 all-purpose yards in his rookie season. There’s even talk of the team lining him up as a receiver. Rookie running backs have had big impacts on their team’s in the past. Don’t be surprised if Jacobs is one of the most important offensive players for the Raiders in 2019.

