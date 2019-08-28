Redskins 53-man projection ahead of preseason finale

With just a few days remaining for the Washington Redskins to sort out their final depth chart and roster, the 53-man roster is starting to come into clear view.

The Redskins have had a major upgrade on quality depth from seasons past, but the team more than likely will stick with the script of having a roster littered with familiar faces and incoming draft picks.

Over the past few years, the Redskins have kept the majority of players from their 2017 and 2018 draft classes on the final opening-day rosters. This year should be no different as the 2019 draft class has been steady throughout training camp and the preseason.

Here is my final 53-man projection ahead of the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens. I think the hardest decision for the Redskins will be what to do with quarterback Colt McCoy and also which young wideouts will make the final roster.

OFFENSE (25 players)

Quarterback

Case Keenum

Dwayne Haskins

Running Back

Derrius Guice

Samaje Perine

Adrian Peterson

Chris Thompson

Wide Receiver

Robert Davis

Josh Doctson

Kelvin Harmon

Terry McLaurin

Trey Quinn

Paul Richardson

Cam Sims

Tight End

Vernon Davis

Jordan Reed

Jeremy Sprinkle

Offensive Line

Tony Bergstrom

Geron Christian

Erik Flowers

Wes Martin

Morgan Moses

Donald Penn

Ross Pierschbacher

Chase Rouiller

Brandon Scherff

DEFENSE (25 players)

Defensive Line

Jonathan Allen

Ryan Bee

Caleb Brantley

Matt Ioannidis

Daron Payne

Tim Settle

Linebacker

Ryan Anderson

Jon Bostic

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Cole Holcomb

Ryan Kerrigan

Cassanova McKinzy

Montez Sweat

Cornerback

Quinton Dunbar

Fabian Moreau

Jimmy Moreland

Josh Norman

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Greg Stroman

Safety

Troy Apke

Landon Collins

Deshazor Everett

Montae Nicholson

Jeremy Reaves

Specialist (3 players)

Kicker

Dustin Hopkins

Punter

Tress Way

Long Snapper

Nick Sundberg

Could McCoy be placed on the PUP list with a leg injury?

The former Texas standout knows coach Jay Gruden’s offense but has dealt with a myriad of injuries since his arrival in Washington six seasons ago. The team already hinted that fourth-round running back Bryce Love would more than likely have a ‘redshirt season’ which means he would be a candidate to be on the injury-related PUP list for the full season.

The Injury related PUP list states that players must sit out the first six weeks of the regular season. At that point, teams have a five-week window in which to allow the player to begin practicing. From the day the player begins practicing, teams have an additional 21-day window in which to decide whether to activate the player on to the 53-man roster. If either of those deadlines passes, the player must remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Washington will have several tough decisions to make as the competition among young players has stood out going back to minicamp.

Will the Redskins keep more offensive lineman than in years past with the ongoing holdout of 7x Pro Bowl left tackle, Trent Williams?

With recent injuries to tight end Jordan Reed (concussion protocol) and cornerback Fabian Moreau (ankle), will the Redskins keep one more player at those respective positions?

Whatever the Redskins decide, they will have tough decisions that they haven’t had the luxury to make in years past. The young players fighting for spots on this year’s roster have proved that they belong at the next level. Finding out if there is enough room for them will have to wait until Saturday afternoon.