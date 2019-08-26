Case Keenum ‘Motivated’ for Revenge on Eagles in Opener

The last time Case Keenum visited Philadelphia it didn’t go so well. Keenum was the starting quarterback for the Vikings when the Eagles crushed their Super Bowl dreams in a 38-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. Keenum has bottled up that pain and plans to uncork it.

The Redskins named Keenum their starter after he won a preseason battle over rookie Dwayne Haskins. He’ll be the one lining up under center in the season opener on September 8 when Washington invades Lincoln Financial Field. The last time he was there, well, his dream quickly turned into a nightmare.

Moments after he hit Kyle Rudploh to put the Vikings up 7-0, Patrick Robinson intercepted Keenum and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. From there, the rout was on. The Eagles scored 38 unanswered points and advanced to the Super Bowl.

Keenum admitted he still thinks about that game, saying “not a good feeling,” and plans on using it as motivation in Week 1.

“Oh, I remember that feeling,” Keenum said, via Redskins.com. “I’m an extreme competitor, it’s in my DNA, and I’m looking forward to going back in there.”

It was Keenum’s only career start in Philadelphia and the wound still stings. He finished 28-of-48 for 271 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for a 63.8 QB rating.

Vikings fans, unbelievable year. Not the way we wanted to finish. But so many memories I will cherish for the rest of my life. Much love #skol — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) January 23, 2018

“I don’t know if I could really put it into words, but I’ve used it. I plan on using it, continuing to use it,” Keenum said. “It’s not a good feeling to get that close to what you dream of, what everybody dreams of, and to not to be able to get to that next step when it’s one step away was tough. It was tough, but I’m definitely motivated.”

Trent Williams Out for Redskins-Eagles Opener

The Redskins have a bit of drama going on in their locker room as Trent Williams continues to hold out for a new contract. The team’s starting left tackle — one of the best tackles in football — isn’t expected to be on the field when the Redskins and Eagles open the season. Gero Christian Sr. is listed as the No. 1 left tackle on the depth chart, with Donald Penn behind him.

“Trent’s one of my good friends,” Penn told Lake Lewis Jr. “I reached out to Trent before I signed and we had a good conversation. We talked, and we’re on the same page.”

Williams has been the topic of recent trade rumors, including potential swaps sending him to either New England or Houston. For now, he remains in Washington. But he has no intention of taking a snap there without a significant pay bump.

To cut to the chase the issue going on with Trent Williams and several other players I have spoken to over the past few years is the distrust with the #Redskins team doctors and lack of communication. Perhaps Williams status on the team gives him a platform to bring it to light? — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) June 5, 2019

The 31-year-old has been accumulating hefty fines, up to $40,000 per day for sitting out. According to Pro Football Talk, he could lose out on $11 million in salary, plus the $1.62 million portion of his signing bonus that he could be forced to pay back to the team if he never plays for them again.

