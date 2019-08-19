Redskins Make Roster Moves

The Washington Redskins coming off of consecutive preseason losses have made the following roster moves.

The Redskins signed free agent linebacker, Gary Johnson and free agent defensive lineman, Khairi Clark.

The team waived defensive end, Myles Humphrey designated as injured and also waived defensive back, DeJuan Neal.

Johnson and Clark will have an uphill battle ahead of them to make the final 53 man roster. They could play themselves into a position to be a late surprise addition to the final roster or placed on the practice squad. Strong play could also get them noticed by other teams looking for players at their respective positions.

Johnson played his college ball at Texas and was recently a surprise release by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was considered a favorite to make the Chiefs final 53 man roster.

Clark is a rookie who went unselected in April’s NFL Draft. He played in college at Florida and first signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Humphrey, 23, is a product of Shepherd University in West Virginia. He has had stints with the New York Giants and most recently the Baltimore Ravens.

Neal like Humphrey played his college ball at Shepherd. He was initially signed by the Redskins last week.