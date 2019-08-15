Redskins vs. Bengals Preseason: Where to Watch and Listen

The Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals face each other tonight from FedexField in Landover, Maryland.

The Redskins will field a younger and more athletic unit than in years past and those changes to the roster have some fans excited about the future.

Washington must put it all together quickly to give their historical fan base a reason to be optimistic about the upcoming regular season that is less than three weeks away.

#Redskins fans what would you like to see from the team in tonight’s home preseason game at FedExField? — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) August 15, 2019

Last week in their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, the Redskins didn’t show much in their 30-10 defeat.

The Bengals come into the game having lost their preseason opener on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 38-17.

The Bengals lead the all-time preseason series against the Redskins, 5-3-1. Cincinnati also leads the all-time regular-season series over Washington, 5-4-1.

In the last preseason meeting between Washington and Cincinnati on Aug. 27, 2017, the Bengals defeated the Redskins 23-17.

The following is a breakdown of the second preseason games full media information.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2018

Gametime: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: FedexField (82,000) | Landover, Md.

Television: NBC4/NBC Sports Washington (TV channel 4 in Washington, D.C. market)

NBC4/NBC Sports Washington Commentators: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Joe Theismann (color), Sherree Burruss (sidelines), and Clinton Portis (sidelines)

Radio: Redskins Radio Network (local channel’s in Greater Washington, DC area – The Team 980, 105.9 WMAL, AM 630)

Redskins Radio Announcers: Larry Michael (play-by-play), Chris Cooley (analysis), and Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)