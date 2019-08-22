Redskins vs. Falcons Preseason: Where to Watch and Listen

The Washington Redskins travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia where they will face the Atlanta Falcons in their third preseason game. The third outing is also known around the NFL as a dress rehearsal contest.

The Redskins will have a chance to play expected starters for two or more quarters and give a real representation of what type of unit they can be during the regular season.

The Redskins have lost both of their previous preseason outings with an empasis on playing young players vying for roster spots.

Tonight should be different and also could feature the 2019 debut of running back Derrius Guice. The former LSU star was selected in the 2018 NFL Draft’s second round only to see his rookie season cut short on his first preseason game last year.

Guice has been working hard to get back to form and tonight could be his first live game action since tearing his ACL.

Entering tonight’s game the Redskins will have a chance to finally unveil who they are over an extended time.

Coach Jay Gruden is entering his sixth season and likes what the Redskins bring to the field and also as a coaching staff.

“I think you get more comfortable [with] better people you have surrounding you,” Gruden said about entering year six. “I feel really good about the people we’ve surrounded myself with, coaches and players alike. Obviously, we have a new quarterback, whoever it is, it’s going to be a new quarterback and that’s going to be a key element. The The offensive line we have to get shored up a little bit. Defensively, I feel very confident in what coach [defensive coordinator Greg] Manusky and the players are doing right now. Adding [inside linebackers] coach [Rob] Ryan and [defensive backs] coach [Ray] Horton helps out a lot. Obviously, offensive staff I feel good about. A lot of carryover there. Now it’s just a matter of getting our quarterback ready and comfortable.”

The Falcons come into the game having lost all three of their preseason contest. They opened the preseason this year in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton Ohio to kickoff the NFL season.

The Redskins lead all-time preseason series agianst the Falcons, 10-6. Washington also leads the all-time regular-season series over Atlanta, 15-10-1.

In the last preseason meeting between Washington and Atlanta on Aug. 11, 2016, the Falcons defeated the Redskins 23-17.

The following is a breakdown of the preseason games full media information.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Gametime: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) | Atlanta, Georgia

Television: NBC4/NBC Sports Washington (TV channel 4 in Washington, D.C. market)

NBC4/NBC Sports Washington Commentators: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Joe Theismann (color), Sherree Burruss (sidelines), and Clinton Portis (sidelines)

Radio: Redskins Radio Network (local channel’s in Greater Washington, DC area – The Team 980, 105.9 WMAL, AM 630)

Redskins Radio Announcers: Larry Michael (play-by-play), Chris Cooley (analysis) and Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)