Former NFL Star Rob Gronkowski Reveals His WWE Plans

Don’t worry, New England Patriots fans — Rob Gronkowski isn’t returning to the football field after all.

Gronkowski took part in a press conference with the media on Tuesday to make a major announcement regarding his next career move — but it wasn’t an announcement on a return to the football field. Instead, the former All-Pro tight end announced his new business partnership with CBDMedic, in which he endorses the use of CBD products to alleviate physical pain.

While the point of the press conference was to announce Gronk’s new endorsement deal with CBDMedic, it inevitably turned into other topics — such as pro wrestling. The 6-foot-7 Gronkowski had previously teased a career in the WWE after his football career was over.

However, the Patriots tight end squashed the idea of a full-time role in the squared circle. With that said, he did leave open the possibility that he could wrestle in the WWE — and even went into detail how he would debut with the company.

“And with wrestling, I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for; and that’s to do like one crazy match. Like practice it for a little bit, and go in, like during a Royal Rumble, and just go out there. I got my friend in WWE, practice it. Do a full-on WWE match. I’m not saying when. Maybe like five years. I got the rest of my life to do that, but I’m saying I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and just going full out. So, that may be a possibility, like one time down the road.”

Rob Gronkowski Has Already Made His WWE Debut

Gronk has actually previously participated on a wrestling event, actually helping his friend, Mojo Rawley, win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33 back in 2017.

Gronkowski’s close relationship with Rawley — a former professional football player himself — and his attendance at the USO Metro DC Annual Awards Dinner back in March shortly after his retirement intensified speculation that the former Patriots tight end was on the verge of signing a WWE contract.

That aforementioned USA Awards Dinner featured WWE superstars Rawley, Braun Strowman and Mickie James in attendance.

Rob Gronkowski is Enjoying His Life in Retirement

Gronkowski, who struggled with a number of injuries during his nine-year playing career, spoke of how CBD products have enabled him to now live a pain-free lifestyle.

“I am pain free and that is a big deal,” Gronkowski said. “I’m here today to appeal to the sports governing bodies of the world to update their positions on CBD. Whether that’s the MLB, NBA or NFL, it’s just time.”

The fact that Gronkowski is a retired player enabled him to be able to sign an endorsement deal with a marijuana-related business. The NFL has a policy — like most sports leagues — that prevent their players from using cannabis products or signing business deals with CBD-related companies.

One thing is for certain — Gronkowski is just 30 years old and still in his athletic prime. Now that he’s finally living a pain-free lifestyle, he’ll have plenty of time to decide whether or not he wants to pursue a career in professional wrestling down the road — or even a return to professional football.

The former tight end made sure to leave open the possibility that he could return to the football field — it just won’t be now.

“Physically, I could play right now, but mentally, it’s not there,” he said.

Never say never, Patriots fans.

