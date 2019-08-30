Starting Redskins Preseason Finale, QB Dwayne Haskins Impressed

When the Washington Redskins selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round of last April’s NFL Draft some envisioned an opening day starter.

The Redskins stayed committed to developing a quarterback competition between Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. That competition never developed and Keenum was named the regular-season starter. For now at least.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason finale, Haskins showed why he might put more pressure on coaches to give him a shot behind center at some point this season.

The former Ohio State star and 2018 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year impressed in his first-ever NFL start. Haskins got the nod to start the preseason finale with Keenum resting like most projected starters.

Against the Ravens, Haskins had a much better command of the huddle and looked poised in his decision making. He also showed progress from his last outing which was better than his first-ever NFL game three weeks ago. That should give the Redskins confidence that the young left-hander improves on a game-by-game basis.

Haskins stayed calm in going 10 of 17 for 107 yards and a touchdown. Playing in two quarters, Haskins showed emotion on two occasions when making great throws. That type of attitude has Redskins fans wondering if his time will be coming sooner than later.

“I’m pretty level-headed most of the time, but when I score a touchdown, I just let it go,” Haskins said about his touchdown pass. “All this just goes into it. Calling the play, making sure the right play is called, getting the motion across, reading the defense, throwing the right pass, making a great play on the ball. It’s all the little things that go into that play like that. Just a whole bunch of excitement because you work on that play like 10 times since Wednesday. It’s just something you work on. You just put a whole bunch of repetitions in it and you just want to see it happen in a game. That’s something about scoring touchdowns that makes me happy about them.”

The rookie did have a moment where he made a nice play by eluding a would-be rusher and picking up several yards running but decided to fight for more yards than he needed to. The Redskins don’t need to see their future signal-caller risking unnecessary injury and coach Jay Gruden came onto the field to remind him of that.

Haskins performances over the course of the preseason have given him confidence that he can take into the regular season. He will be the Redskins No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart and will have to be ready if and when he gets under center as a starter.

“I know I can play,” Haskins said. “The biggest thing is just to keep progressing as far getting to the line of scrimmage, calling the play fast and calling it right and concise, making sure the guys hear me, having great body language on and off the field. Just making the throws, making the right reads and making the right timing. I throw to everybody. I don’t have great timing with just one person, except for Terry [McLaurin] because I’ve known him for a couple of years now. Just keep building.”

Haskins hopes he has proved to his teammates that they can believe in him should he have to play at some point this season.

“I just want to show them that they can believe in me, I can make the right reads, make the right plays,” Haskins said. “Just try to go out there and have guys believe in me, that’s the biggest thing about being a quarterback. I feel like I did that and I got better with that every game. Just great when you come back from scoring a touchdown and the vets are cheering you on and the coaches are dapping you up. A lot of work goes into that so [I was] very appreciative of that.”

Redskins coach Jay Gruden was impressed with Haskins outing and continued growth throughout the preseason now that he is the backup.

“He was good,” Gruden said. “Had good energy. Communicated the offense well to others, made some nice plays. He hurried a couple of them and had some pressure. Overall, I thought he moved the ball and had a nice touchdown drive. He made some nice plays. I have to check out the film, but I am happy for him for the way he played today.

“You build on every performance you have every day,” Gruden went on. “Whether it’s a practice, game, or walkthrough, whatever it is you just continue to build on what you’re learning and what you’re doing. Just keep going, that is what he is going to have to do. Every game plan is going to be different. We are going to add new things to our playbook. He is just going to have to keep learning, growing and getting better and he will.”

In a perfect world, Haskins would not see the field this season for the Redskins because it would mean the decision to start Keenum has worked and put them in playoff contention. But, with a brutal start to the schedule, the Redskins could be in a situation to play the rookie sooner than later if the season is going off of the tracks early.

