WATCH: Steve Austin Judges Baker Mayfield & Other’s Beer Chugging

A lot of athletes have tried their hand at chugging beer this offseason. There was Baker Mayfield last week at an Indians game, as well as Aaron Rodgers, his lineman David Bakhtiari and Brewers star Christian Yelich drinking at a Bucks playoff game.

With this trend in mind, one of the world’s self-proclaimed experts on beer-chugging evaluated each on their technique. Former WWE wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin, known for his own skills, went on ESPN’s “Get Up” to provide pointers and notes for each athlete.

First, he started with Mayfield, who used his own teeth to puncture the can and pour the booze down the hatch.

“He goes old-school,” he said with a sarcastically serious tone. “and he just bites the beer with his tooth…crashes it with his tooth, pulls the tab, A-plus. That’s A-plus.”

On Bakhtiari, who finished his cup in less than a couple seconds:

“Nice, quick gulp! Volume. A-plus. Notice he’s at a sporting event and he doesn’t want to get it all over him. He’s not in show business, that’s all for him. Big-time respect right there, brother.”

Rodgers was challenged by Bakhtiari at the game, and the Packers quarterback couldn’t finish even one cup. While Austin appreciated the showmanship with one finger being pointed up, he ultimately gave Rodgers a C-plus.

On Yelich, who take a second to finish his drink:

“I think this kid’s got a future! I can work with that. I can develop, I can hone that. Lots of upside.”

Here’s the full video from the “Get Up” Twitter.

Who better to judge athletes' beer chugging skills than @steveaustinBSR? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YYulQDepmN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 6, 2019

Before he entertained on the pro-wrestling circuit, Austin actually played college football on scholarship. According to his bio page, he competed for Wharton County Junior College in Texas from 1984-85, then for the North Texas Mean Green from 1986-87.

It’s understandable that he gave Mayfield the highest grade, since he’s an avid Browns fan. He attended a practice this past May.

“We’re a ways from the season, but you can feel it in the air,” Austin said Wednesday on the Browns website. “I’m looking forward — to watch what the Cleveland Browns did last year, kind of finished with that momentum. Baltimore was a heartbreaker but just the way they handled the back half of that season was awesome. And obviously, some pieces put in through free agency and the draft, I think it’s a very exciting time.”

He is particularly fond of Mayfield, since his family grew up in Oklahoma. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy for the Sooners before being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He threw for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his first year.

Austin, as well as other Cleveland fans, are hoping for a breakthrough into the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons. With the additions of Odell Beckham Jr., as well as Jarvis Landry and the continued development of running back Nick Chubb, Mayfield should have plenty of weapons to lean on this fall.

Getting the franchise to the postseason would be an A-plus job, just like his chugging skills.