Su’a Cravens Rips ‘Guilty’ Redskins in Epic Twitter Rant

Su’a Cravens isn’t over his breakup with the Washington Redskins, and he’s airing his dirty laundry for the public to see.

Nearly two calendar years removed from donning a Redskins uniform, the now-Denver Broncos safety still harbors resentment over his departure from the club, which, he claimed in a Twitter rant Monday morning, was preceded by a “mishandled” injury and “withheld” information.

Sparking the rant, presumably, was Cravens’ sympathy toward his former teammate, star Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams, a training camp holdout who has demanded a trade and reportedly told those close to him he will not play another snap in the nation’s capital.

“2 years later and I’m still fighting the Skins on something they’ve continued to do countless time . Which is why the best tackle in the game refuses to play for them now. Same reason I left. Mishandled injuries and withheld info. All evidence points to them being guilty!” Cravens wrote in the first of five tweets.

“I will continue to fight this case and as the Skins continue to call countless irrelevant witnesses to buy time and hopefully wait me out from their due fate . I will not settle no matter how much the Skins drag their feet on this . They know they’re guilty!”

“During the time I was put on the exempt list the Skins went out of their way to cut my insurance off, froze my payments, refuse to pay me and even recoup pay. All for a very real injury that THEY decided was made up. Which is why people fear being hurt in the league.” “I will not be intimated nor will this go away anytime soon Skins. The evidence in court shows your guilty actions. The lies and mixed stories your witness provided have all been proven false . Use the CBA rules to your advantage all you want I will still win ! You will not!” “2 years and no interest added to what I’m rightfully due and no timetable as to when the Skins will be forced to pay me what they owe. I’m willing to fight until the end. I thank the players who have experienced this with this team first hand that have called them on it!”

Your move, Dan Snyder.

Cravens’ Tenure in Washington

A 2016 second-round draft pick, Cravens turned in a solid rookie season, notching 24 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and sack across 11 appearances, working as a “dimebacker” — a linebacker-safety hybrid.

Then 2017 happened, and Cravens shockingly informed the Redskins of his decision to retire days before the season-opener. The team initially placed him on their exempt list before sending him to the reserve/retired list, which caused his rookie contract to toll despite being medically cleared from lingering concussion symptoms and earning his official reinstatement from the league.

Washington traded Cravens to the Broncos in March 2018 for what amounted to a fifth-round selection. It appears Cravens’ bad blood has less to do with the trade and more to do with the money he lost following his brief retirement spell.

Cravens, 24, carries base salaries of $852,816 and $1,054,224 for 2019 and 2020, the final year of his four-year deal, which included a $1.422 million signing bonus and $2.073 million guaranteed at signing. That is, assuming he makes the Broncos’ final roster …

Latest on Williams

Unhappy with the way he was handled by their medical staff, Williams remains away from Redskins headquarters, hoping to muscle his way out of town. He’s reportedly threatened to skip the entire regular season if his trade demand isn’t met.

To this point, they’re calling the seven-time Pro Bowler’s bluff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday the Redskins are telling interested parties they’re not shipping away Williams, who has two years left on the $66 million extension he inked in 2015 but insists he’s “not coming back. Period.”

