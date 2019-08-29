Texas State vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

T

exas A&M enters the 2019 as the No. 12 team in the nation. They will open up their season against Texas State on Kyle Field in College Station.

The Aggies got off to a strong start last season at 5-2 with their losses being to No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson. Jimbo Fisher had Texas A&M playing good football in his first season as head coach. They ended 2018 with a 9-4 record and picked up a blowout win in the Gator Bowl. Playing in the SEC is no easy feat. Texas A&M finished last season ranked 16th in the nation. They will enter this season as a strong team looking to surprise people in conference play.

“Your opponent doesn’t matter,” Fisher said of the Aggies’ week one matchup. “What matters is yourself. Who you play doesn’t matter. I know people don’t believe that. It’s the truth.”

Texas State did not see the success that the Aggies did. They finished 3-9 overall with a 1-7 record in Sun Belt action. The Bobcat offense struggled last season to score points. They were held to single-digit points in four games in 2018. It is safe to say that Texas A&M is not the best draw to start their season.

Texas State vs. Texas A&M Preview

Texas A&M suffered two road losses last season that kept them from a double-digit win season in 2018. The Aggies will enter 2019 with an experienced quarterback running the offense. Kellen Mond played in 13 games last season and finished with 3,107 yards and 24 touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Aggies are going to play defense. They allowed just 95.2 rushing yards per game last season. There is no doubt that the Aggies are going to make life difficult for Texas State.

The Bobcats had a miserable season last year. This is not the ideal first game against a top-12 team in the nation. This season, the Bobcat offense should see more production. Their offensive line is all back and their receivers should be a strong unit. The problem in this particular game might be stopping the Aggies. Texas State gave up 389 yards per game last season. It is hard to picture this game being more than a glorified scrimmage, but the Bobcats are not going to just lay down.

“I told them all, ‘This will be the loudest stadium you guys ever play in,’” Texas State head coach Jake Spavital said about Texas A&M. “There’s a reason why they call it home of the 12th Man. And it is one of the best home-field advantages out there, probably one of the best venues in college football.”

Texas State vs. Texas A&M Pick & Prediction

This is just another lop sided, week one spread around college football. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Texas A&M is a 33-point favorite over Texas State. The o/u is set at 57, which means that the Bobcats are not expected to score much.

The over is a solid bet in this game. Texas State should get into double-digits, and if that happens then it will be a cake walk. Texas A&M is certainly going to get their offense going. Fisher mentioned that it is important not to look at your opponent, so this is a team that wants to come out and show what they are all about. With a great head coach and experienced quarterback, the Aggies should roll in this one.

PICK: Texas A&M -33

OVER: 57

SCORE PREDICTION: Texas A&M 52, Texas State 10