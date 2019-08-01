Theo Riddick expected to sign with Broncos [Report]

150-Max Entry Lineup – CAPTAIN: Theo Riddick ($11,400) – Matthew Stafford ($9,400) – Allen Robinson ($9,000) – Tarik Cohen ($8,600) – Taylor Gabriel ($5,800) – LeGarrette Blount ($3,800) Honestly, the only reason I'm iffy on this lineup for 150-max lineups is that I had a tough time deciding on one spot, which I'll break down further. Regardless, the good news is that I don't expect Allen Robinson to have a lot of ownership, so that's where we'll start. If Trubisky is out, Robinson may get overlooked a bit. After all, he caught just 3-of-7 targets last game for 39 yards. Not ideal for a player who's the second-most expensive Bears player (most expensive with no Trubisky) and fourth highest-priced on the slate. Most will look at the salary-saving options on the Bears, but I like Robinson as a bounce-back candidate. He's likely going to draw some Darius Slay in this game, but Robinson has high upside as we saw the week before last when he totaled 133 yards and two touchdowns. People undervalue Chase Daniel, as he's not a bad quarterback but he's never really had an opportunity to play. Robinson against a Lions defense who's LeGarrette Blount. The Lions powerful back has been incredibly bad hte past few weeks, and that's putting it gently. He also draws a great Bears run defense, who's allowed just Matthew Stafford and Theo Riddick as my captain. While Riddick will be the direction most players likely go if/when Johnson is ruled out (expected) he disappointed a bit last week catching five passes for 30 yards in a spot where many believed he could break out. Riddick has taken over a role both out of the backfield as a pass-catcher but also received some slot work in recent weeks. He's Taylor Gabriel has the potential to offer a similar floor but comes with more risk. There's obvious risk involved with the Lions back so I won't go crazy using him, but a national game on Thanksgiving sounds like a perfect LeGarrette Blount game. Wrapping up the Lions aspect of the 150-max line, I'm stacking Blount with Matthew Stafford and Theo Riddick as my captain. While Riddick will be the direction most players likely go if/when Johnson is ruled out (expected) he disappointed a bit last week catching five passes for 30 yards in a spot where many believed he could break out. Riddick has taken over a role both out of the backfield as a pass-catcher but also received some slot work in recent weeks. He's seen 22 targets in his three games back from injury and has the potential for a monster game if that number jumps even a bit due to Johnson's injury. There's also a chance he gets some work on the ground, only further increasing his value. I was close to using Anthony Miller again here but decided to take a different route since it's a 150-max game. Taylor Gabriel has the potential to offer a similar floor but comes with more risk. That said, he's also $2,000 less expensive and is coming off a game in which he caught 7-of-9 targets for 52 yards. The big-play potential of Gabriel is appealing in these types of games, although it's unknown how the rapport between he and Daniel (if starting) will look. Rolling with Gabriel also leaves a fair amount of salary left over, which gives us a better chance of having a lineup that's unique when compared to the rest of the field. I'm a big fan of that in these types of games. We'll look at the single entry/cash lineup next which features significantly less risk than the 150-max.

Devontae Booker is officially on notice.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos are expected to sign free-agent running back Theo Riddick. The deal should be completed later this week, “barring the unexpected,” per Klis.

Riddick initially visited Denver on Monday but left without putting pen to paper. He had narrowed his decision to the Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

A 2013 sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Riddick is a dual-threat back who’s rushed for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns on 288 carries (3.6 yards per attempt) across six professional seasons. A better pass-catcher than runner, he’s added 2,238 yards and 14 TDs on 285 career receptions (7.9 yards per catch).

The Lions released Riddick on July 27. The move, albeit surprising, was spun as simple roster math by head coach Matt Patricia.

“I’m not going to really get into the details of (why we released Riddick) more than just for us and the team and where we’re going right now and kind of some of the things we see and the depth that we have at certain position, I would say obviously bringing in Mike we needed to find a spot,” Patricia said, per the Detroit Free Press.

“For us, Theo obviously is a great professional, he’s a great player, he did a lot of great things for us through the course of the years and we have all the respect in the world for everything that he’s done. But in any of those situations we’re going to try to do what’s best for the team.”

A former star and four-year contributor at Notre Dame, Riddick totaled 1,169 rushing yards and five scores, and 1,263 receiving yards and eight scores, in 45 collegiate contests from 2009-2014.

How Riddick fits with Broncos

The Broncos aren’t exactly hurting for running backs, led by Pro Bowl sensation Phillip Lindsay and 2018 third-round pick Royce Freeman, whom the team is particularly high on as a sophmore. Those two are locked into spots on the 53-man roster, obviously.

Leaving Booker, the Broncos’ elder-most RB, on the outside looking in.

Riddick, 28, is a superior pass-catcher to Booker, and matches his adept ability to help in pass-protection. The former is also speedier than the latter, a 2016 draft pick to whom the current regime has no allegiance.

Considering Denver will carry four RBs, at most, into the regular season (including fullback Andy Janovich), Riddick and Booker will likely compete for one empty seat.

What’s next?

Riddick won’t participate in the Broncos’ preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening, but could make his debut in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, depending on how fast he learns the offense.