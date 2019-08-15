Browns Player Involved in Fight With Colts Responds on Twitter

Tigie Sankoh had not tweeted in more than a month before he shot out a message on Wednesday night, which appeared to serve as a response from the the Cleveland Browns defensive back after he was involved in a joint practice tussle with Indianapolis Colts running back D’Onta Foreman.

Sankoh was signed by Cleveland as an international player out of England. Previously he represented the London Warriors in the British American Football League.

He’ll be fighting to make the 53-man roster this season, which would be a dream come true for Sankoh.

“Never will I give up on my dream,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday night. “I kinda need those.”

Sankoh offered an additional tweet as well, saying: “And for everyone sleeping on me. I got something for y’all believe that.”

Sankoh is currently listed as a fourth-string safety on the Browns latest depth chart.

Foreman is in his third year in the NFL out of Texas. He was waived by the Houston Texans this offseason before quickly being swooped up by the Colts.

He ran the ball 78 times for 327 yards and one touchdown during his rookie season, but suffered an Achilles injury toward the end of the season. He missed the final six game and most of last year coming back from injury.

Freddie Kitchens Supports Team After Scuffle With Colts

At the time of his post-practice media session, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was still gathering intel on what exactly happened between Sankoh and Foreman. However, he sounded firm that his players will stand up for themselves if needed.

“I just know that we are not going to take nothing from anybody,” Kitchens said. “At some point, you have to stand up for yourself. If it is a penalty then it is a penalty, but sometimes… I don’t know.”

The Browns had a fight of their own when the pads went on at training camp. Defensive end Chad Thomas got into an extended scuffle with tight end Pharaoh Brown before it was broken up and cooler heads prevailed.

“We are not going to get penalties against our own team when we are in Berea. We are not going to come in here and take anything either now,” Kitchens said. “There better not be a lot of fights, but we are going to line up and run here. They know that, and they have been told that. That is why they pay me to be the head coach. I will determine at that time.”

Browns Dealing With Injuries to Odell Beckham, Denzel Ward and Others

The Browns are a little banged up in advance of their second preseason game against the Colts. Both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were limited, with OBJ being held out of the team drills due to what is being reported by multiple sources as a hip injury.

Pro Bowl second-year corner Denzel Ward was also held out of team drills, but when pressed if he will be ready to go for game time, Kitchens told reporters: “I do. I expect him to be back.”

The Browns have one more joint practice left with the Colts on Thursday before the teams face off to usher in the halfway mark of the preseason on Saturday.

