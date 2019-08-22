Is Tom Brady Playing vs. Panthers? Latest on Patriots QB

In the first two preseason games for the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady has yet to take an offensive snap. Instead, it has been the battle for the backup job between Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

That looks set to change as the Patriots return home for the first time this preseason against the Carolina Panthers. While no official reports have been confirmed, it appears all systems go for Brady to make his 2019 season debut on Thursday.

The 42-year-old posted to his Instagram story Thursday afternoon “Time to Play” so one can only assume he will be taking the field.

See you tonight 😏 pic.twitter.com/e1R9N0tXUv — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2019

Historically, Brady and much of the Patriots’ starters have played extended minutes in the third preseason game. The only time he didn’t take the field for the third preseason game was in 2008.

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin during a radio appearance on ESPN Charlotte also stated it would be unlikely that the Patriots rest Brady for the entire preseason.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is set to play for at least “3 to 4 really good possessions” per Carolina coach Ron Rivera.

Cam Newton is set to play “3 or 4 really good possessions” according to coach Ron Rivera. Tom Brady has played in 10 straight and 17 of 19 Preseason Game 3s over his career.

Patriots vs Panthers 7:30pm ⁦@GilletteStadium⁩

Watch: ⁦@wbz⁩

Listen: ⁦@985TheSportsHub⁩ pic.twitter.com/WSeX9z6P6a — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 22, 2019

Preserving Brady

As the Patriots continue to work out the kinks on their offensive line, it has become increasingly important to make sure Brady stays safe during the preseason.

Against the Tennessee Titans, Brian Hoyer was pressured a lot early in the game, further validating the decision to hold Brady out of that preseason contest.

Despite his longevity, hits have taken a larger toll on Brady through the years. He was sacked 21 times over 16 games last season and put up his lowest win total over a full season since 2009. But during the 2018 postseason, the offensive line tightened up, allowing only one sack coming in the Super Bowl.

Not The Only One

Brady isn’t the only member of the Patriots’ starting offense to have sat out during the first preseason games.

Running backs James White, Sony Michel, and Rex Burkhead are other notable scratches along with starting offensive linemen Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Joe Thuney, and David Andrews.

Without these guys in there to help protect him as well as get reps with Brady under center, there was no real purpose for Brady to run with the reserves. There was also the added luxury of joint practices with both the Titans and Detroit Lions over the past couple weeks that have acted as a means of getting reps against opposing defenses.

Even on defense, much of the starting secondary and linebacker corps hasn’t seen game action yet. While it is rare to see starters sit out the entire second game of the preseason, the Patriots have played more football than any other NFL team over the past five seasons, so a little rest never hurts.

Brady has put up extremely respectable numbers over that span as well, and given his experience, he certainly has nothing to prove with making a roster spot. He has scheduled offseason throwing sessions with Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, and even Josh Gordon.

The Patriots face a true challenge when it comes to Carolina, so it’s expected Tom Brady and the rest of the starters will see a good deal of playing time on Thursday night.