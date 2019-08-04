Tom Brady Signs Two-Year Extension, Per Report

Talk of a new contract for Tom Brady can finally be put to rest as the 42-year-old inked a two-year contract extension on Sunday with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady, who was originally slated to make only $15 million this year, will now make an additional $8 million as part of the terms of the deal. Brady is now the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady is signing a two-year extension that will pay him $23 million this year, per source. It makes him the 6th highest-paid QB in the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

Brady’s new deal was forecasted after the quarterback opened up about his contract situation during a post-training camp press conference last week. The quarterback shouldered responsibility onto the front office, and the two parties were able to quickly work out a deal.

Despite his age, Brady remains in good physical condition and has put up similar numbers over the past eight seasons as he had between the ages of 24 and 33. He even clocked a faster 40-yard-dash time in the offseason than he did at his NFL combine 20 years ago.

The contract is set to expire just a few months shy of his 45th birthday.

Brady’s numbers took a bit of a dip last season, only throwing 29 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also amassed 35 yards rushing to surpass 1,000 career yards on the ground.

His overall QBR also took a dip, falling to 68.8 and with 272 yards per game.

The deal will earn Brady $23 million this season, $30 million the next year, and $32 million in 2021, according to Ian Rapoport. Both sides also have the ability to adjust should the situation justify.

The #Patriots and QB Tom Brady are in agreement on a 2-year deal worth $70M, source said, thru 2021. He gets $23M this year, then $30M and $32M in the following years — though both sides are amenable to adjusting it if the situations warrants. It’s essentially year-to-year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

