Tyreek Hill Fantasy Value: When & What Round to Draft Chiefs WR

With his suspension in the rearview mirror, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill almost has to be a first-round pick. His gaudy statistical output made him one of the top point producers in 2018, which figures to continue this fall with Patrick Mahomes under center in Kansas City.

Heath Cummings of CBS Sports instantly pegged Hill as the No. 1 receiver in non-PPR fantasy once the league suspension was lifted last month. Hill’s versatility, surrounding weapons in the Chiefs offense and scoring production had Cummings project him to fifth overall.

Over his first three seasons in the league, Hill has been one of the most efficient receivers in the league, averaging better than 10 yards per target and scoring once every 13 targets. In 2018, he caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. He has arguably the most talented quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes. He also has Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins to keep defenses honest in coverage.

Scout has Hill just below Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins in receiver rankings despite scoring 1.4 points less per game in 2018. Hill eclipsed double-digit points in half of his games last year, including outputs of 28, 32, 25 and 33 against the Chargers, Patriots, Cardinals and Rams, respectively.

Since turning pro in 2016, Hill has generated 3,255 receiving yards and 25 scores, as well as 477 yards on the ground with four touchdowns. The only thing outside of any further information on his domestic violence allegations that can affect his draft stock is on the injury front.

Tyreek Hill Is Fine After Bruising Quad Two Weeks Ago

This is how the Tyreek Hill injury happened. According to @AdamSchefter, he only bruised his quad and he's expected to be fine.pic.twitter.com/c42IzDrxZo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2019

Tyreek Hill was carted off at Chiefs training camp at the end of last month with a bruised quad, reported Adam Teicher of ESPN NFL Nation.

“Tyreek Hill gave the Chiefs a scare when he stayed on the ground after being hit by CB Bashaud Breeland, who was breaking up a pass. Hill eventually got up and hobbled over to the medical tent, where he is being examined,” Teicher also tweeted.

Adam Schefter quickly reported that Hill “is expected to be fine.” Against the Bengals in the preseason opener, he saw a single play on the first series. He didn’t make the stat sheet, but is expected to see further action in Saturday’s tilt with the Steelers.

Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star confirmed as much from head coach Andy Reid.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he expects the first-teamers to play the first half “or somewhere thereabout.” But if the opener is an indication, the starters won’t make it to halftime… …Reid said the plan this weekend is for the twos to play the third quarter and the threes the fourth quarter.

Hill’s health, plus his return from suspension, has analysts drooling over his and the Chiefs offensive potential for 2019. Fox Sports’ Cris Carter talked about it on “First Things First.”

“Man, I got bad news for the NFL,” Carter said on the show. “Tyreek Hill is just getting started. Last year was his first year as a full receiver, running cross routes, playing in the slot, playing the Z some, running a bunch of reverses. The overall responsibility that he had as far as the amount of offense he had to know and now Andy Reid can grow that? Oh my goodness. Tyreek Hill, to me, he’s the most dangerous receiver in the NFL.”

He’ll generate a lot of yards for the Chiefs, as well as a lot of points for fantasy owners worldwide.