USA vs. Ireland: Starting Lineup & USWNT Roster for Victory Tour Opener

The United States takes on Ireland in the first leg of the World Cup Victory Tour. A month after the USWNT dispatched the Netherlands 2-0 for the title, the Americans face off against the Irish in the Rose Bowl starting at 10 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN2.

With fans old and new in attendance, head coach Jill Ellis is sending out her top roster to entertain the tens of thousands in attendance to the best of their ability. Speaking of Ellis, she is set to step down at the end of this coronation tour on Oct. 6 versus South Korea in Chicago.

She is 102-25 in her career with the USWNT, including a pair of World Cup titles this past July and back in 2015. Even with the Olympics next summer, she is ready to pass the reins to someone else.

“When I took the job … it was the beginning of a cycle, and now I feel like this is the end of a cycle,” Ellis said to USA Today. “I know the Olympics is very close, but that begins another cycle, if that makes sense. I think the timing is now. … I mean, 5½ years is kind of a long time in this job, which has been great and such a privilege. But I didn’t give much consideration to coaching next year.”

Ireland Has Never Beaten the USWNT & Are in the Midst of a Losing Streak

The United States has completely dominated its series with Ireland. The Americans are 12-0-0, and have scored at least five goals in seven of the wins. The last meeting was two hours south in San Diego, where Carli Lloyd’s hat trick spearheaded a 5-0 rout.

The Irish have lost five in a row dating back to a 2-1 win over Slovakia in April’s UEFA Group Stage. The main threat will be Louise Quinn, who has notched 11 international goals to lead the roster.

Whereas the USWNT benefits from many players cutting their teeth in the NWSL, Ireland relies on junior league and NCAA players. This includes Heather Payne, a forward who currently plays college soccer for reigning NCAA Champion, Florida State.

In short, this should be a layup to enthrall those in one of the more scenic venues in all of sports. Here is a look at the USA’S starting lineup and roster for the World Cup final.

Projected USA’s Starting Lineup vs. Ireland

Meanwhile, our world-champion @USWNT is back in action tonight for the first time since the @FIFAWWC! They open their five-game Victory Tour, in celebration of our unprecedented fourth star, against Ireland at the Rose Bowl. Good luck and go USA! #OneNationOneTeam 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9O8TEEFiJF — Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccer) August 3, 2019

Here is a look at the confirmed USWNT starting XI versus Ireland. This is the same unit that trotted out versus Netherlands in the World Cup Final. Rapinoe and Morgan have to play for fan service, but expect heavy substitutions over an overmatched foe.

POSITION PLAYER GK Alyssa Naeher D Crystal Dunn D Becky Sauerbrunn D Abby Dahlkemper D Kelley O’Hara M Samantha Mewis M Julie Ertz M Rose Lavelle F Megan Rapinoe F Alex Morgan F Tobin Heath

USWNT Roster for Victory Tour