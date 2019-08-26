Veteran Defensive Tackle Released By The Patriots [Report]

After a busy Sunday, the New England Patriots continued to trim down their roster early Monday morning, informing veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel of his release, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots signed Pennel to a two-year deal worth an estimated $5 million in the offseason as a means of replacing Malcom Brown in the middle of New England’s defensive line. Pennel showed some inconsistency during the preseason and was ultimately cut.

At defensive tackle, the Patriots now have Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton, and Adam Butler as viable options with experience in the system. And with the emergence of Byron Cowart as a pass-rushing threat, his roster stock has risen over Pennel.

Pennel spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets after a three-year stay in Green Bay. He started 10 of the 32 games he played in with the Jets recording 62 tackles and one pass defense. Not much of a pass rusher, he has just one sack in his NFL career coming back in his second season.

He joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo where he transferred from Arizona State after the Sun Devils suspended him indefinitely for comments he made on social media.

Byron Cowart’s emergence

By releasing Pennel, the Patriots are choosing to go with fifth-round draft pick Byron Cowart as their fourth nose tackle. Cowart’s story is one of determination.

As the top-ranked high school recruit in the nation, Cowart began his career at Auburn where he failed to make an impact. He transferred to Maryland where he appeared to resuscitate his career with 38 tackles and three sacks in 2018. He even showed his skill at dropping into pass coverage with a pair of interceptions.

In preseason, Cowart began deep down the depth chart but worked his way up to earn more reps. He recorded a sack against the Tennessee Titans and provided good pressure against the Carolina Panthers.