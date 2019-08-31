Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Virginia Tech and Boston College face off to kick off the season in Boston at Alumni Stadium on Saturday and the contest should be an interesting one for bettors with a fairly close spread.

Virginia Tech is currently a 4.5-point road favorite for the game and the over-under is set at 58, according to Odds Shark.

The Hokies are 7-3 in their last 10 against the Eagles, however, Boston College broke a three-game losing streak to the Hokies last year with a 31-21 victory in Blacksburg.

Here’s some background and advice on who to back in this one.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Preview & Needs to Knows

The Hokies are coming off of a 6-7 season that ended in a 35-31 loss to Cincinnati in the Military Bowl. It was the first time since 1992 that the program finished with a losing record.

Boston College qualified for a bowl game with a 7-5 record, but their appearance in the First Responder Bowl against Boise State was called off due to bad weather. The Eagles were ranked as high as No. 17 in the AP Poll last season.

It’s an interesting opener for both squads that starts things off in a hurry, which is what Boston College head coach Steve Addazio addressed this week.

“Sometimes when you play an opener that you’re a heavy favorite to win in, it can get equally frustrating and get sloppy,” Addazio said. “This has your full attention. There is an energy level that comes with this.”

“We’re excited to have an opportunity to play an elite team opening day. That’s had our attention of our team throughout the winter, spring, and certainly preseason camp,” Addazio said. “Opening day, sometimes you don’t know who you’re going to exactly get. No matter what you do, you’re never going to manufacture the bright lights and pressure of the day. It’s amazing to me what happens.”

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente feels a similar way.

“Boston College would be a tremendous challenge if they were Week 1 or Week 6 or 9 or 12,” Fuente said. “They happen to be Week 1.”

Boston College ran all over Virginia Tech last time out, amassing 219 yards and three TDs on the ground. The Hokies said the focus is on stopping running back A.J. Dillon, although it’s a tougher task with BC dual-threat QB Anthony Brown also posing as a major threat.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Pick & Prediction

While Boston College might have the most talented offensive player on the field in Dillion, but the Hokies defense will be hungry to atone for last year’s tough loss.

Expect Virginia Tech to sell out to stop the run and give first-year Boston College offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian a headache. Brown will be forced to make plays against veteran coordinator Bud Foster’s defense, which should be prepared for this one.

Expect for the Hokies to cover in their opener and for this one to go over the set total.

Pick: Virginia Tech -4.5

Total: Over 58

Prediction: Virginia Tech 35, Boston College 24

