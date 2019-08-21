WWE Clash of Champions 2019: Matches & Predictions

Clash of Champions took a hiatus in 2018, but now it’s back in 2019!

And this year, the PPV tradition tied to this former WCW concept has returned. Like years past editions, every main roster brand championship will be defended in one evening. The titleholders currently holding the top prizes for Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live will have to contend with worthy challengers during this gold-worthy event. What makes Clash of Champions 2019 even more monumental is the fact that the finals for this year’s King of the Ring tournament will take place on this evening. Simply put, this year’s September WWE event will certainly be one for the ages.

Let’s break down every championship bout that’s been announced for Clash of Champions and predict its victors.

Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Bayley’s been on quite the roll lately. Her SmackDown Women’s Championship reign has placed her in a prominent position over on the Blue Brand. She’s legitimized her title run with big wins over Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon. Since it’s pretty slim pickings when it comes to choosing top challengers who can give Bayley a run for her money, I’m not surprised that WWE has gone back to the Charlotte Flair well. And to be honest, I have no issue with this development. Bayley and Charlotte have competed in a few worthwhile bouts over the years, so I’m actually looking forward to seeing what both women can produce this time around.

Every time Charlotte gets a title opportunity, there’s always a high chance that she’ll end up winning. Her chances at winning seem to increase when she’s put across the ring from Bayley, too. But I foresee Bayley holding onto her title here. She’s been built up wonderfully since May’s Money in the Bank and I don’t think WWE wants to end her run on top just yet. As a matter of fact, Bayley looks like she’ll be running strong right up until SD’s debut on Fox at least. So I’m siding with Bayley here – a huge title win over Charlotte here will do further wonders for her current run, which I think WWE is going to do. Afterwards, I can totally see Bayley locking up with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and even a retooled Liv Morgan.