Wyndham Championship Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

The Wyndham Championship is the last chance for several to ensure a spot in FedEx Playoffs. Naturally, the leaders entering Sunday in Greensboro are mostly just inside the top-125 in the rankings, needing one last good impression to qualify.

Byeong-Hun An is leading a pack of contenders by just a few strokes, sitting at 17-under after shooting a 66 on Saturday. He bolstered his chances right out of the gate on Thursday with an 8-under 62 to charge into the lead.

Nipping at his heels are Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett at 16-under, while Ryan Armour is just a stroke behind that. While Simpson is well within the top-25 in the FedEx rankings, Garnett started the week at 121st. Armour ranked 117th prior to this weekend.

It’s also a chance at making a hefty paycheck. The winner will take home a $1.116 million prize, according to Golf News Net. This is based on a $6.2 million purse.

For An, it’s also about getting his first PGA Tour victory. Up by just a single stroke, he understands the precariousness of the position, as he’s lost playoffs at the 2018 Memorial Tournament and 2016 Zurich Classic.

“One shot is basically nothing,” An said to PGATour.com. “Like today, Brice made birdie at the first and I made par, and that’s one shot right there.”

Since turning pro in 2011, he has earned $6,353,934 per his PGA Tour profile. With a win in North Carolina, plus at least one more chance next weekend to start the FedEx Playoffs, he could cross the $10 million mark by the end of the season.

This is how the entire field pays out:

1. $1,116,000

2. $669,600

3. $421,600

4. $297,600

5. $248,000

6. $223,200

7. $207,700

8. $192,200

9. $179,800

10. $167,400

11. $155,000

12. $142,600

13. $130,200

14. $117,800

15. $111,600

16. $105,400

17. $99,200

18. $93,000

19. $86,800

20. $80,600

21. $74,400

22. $69,440

23. $64,480

24. $59,520

25. $54,560

26. $49,600

27. $47,740

28. $45,880

29. $44,020

30. $42,160

31. $40,300

32. $38,440

33. $36,580

34. $35,030

35. $33,480

36. $31,930

37. $30,380

38. $29,140

39. $27,900

40. $26,660

41. $25,420

42. $24,180

43. $22,940

44. $21,700

45. $20,460

46. $19,220

47. $17,980

48. $16,988

49. $16,120

50. $15,624

51. $15,252

52. $14,880

53. $14,632

54. $14,384

55. $14,260

56. $14,136

57. $14,012

58. $13,888

59. $13,764

60. $13,640

61. $13,516

62. $13,392

63. $13,268

64. $13,144

65. $13,020

66. $12,896

67. $12,772

68. $12,648

69. $12,524

70. $12,400



How the FedEx Playoffs Work for 2019

This tournament will go a long way towards determining how the rankings will shake out at the FedEx Playoffs starting on Aug. 8 at The Northern Trust. At the moment, Brooks Koepka sits in first place, Matt Kuchar in second and Rory McIlroy in third.

Simpson currently projects into the top-10, which would mean a substantial bonus per Golf Channel:

The Tour also announced the addition of a regular-season bonus pool called the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The $10 million bonus pool will be based on regular-season performance, with the No. 1 player on the points list after the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event, earning $2 million.

After The Northern Trust, the player list whittles down to 70. After the following week’s BMW Championship, that list goes down to 30. The points-leaders over the first two rounds earns handicaps for The Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The No. 1 player on the post-season points list will begin the finale at 10 under par. The next four players will start at 8 under through 5 under, respectively, while Nos. 6-10 will begin the tournament at 4 under par with the total regressing by one stroke every five players with those ranked 26th through 30th starting at even par. The winner at East Lake will also claim the FedExCup.

The FedEx champion will receive a bonus of $15 million. When Justin Rose won the playoffs last season, he earned a prize of $10 million.