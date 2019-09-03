3 Eagles Wide Receivers Injured in First Half in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles are running out of bodies in Week 2.

As the Eagles played the Atlanta Falcons in an absolutely physical first half, three of their wide receivers exited the game due to injury. DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor all exited the first half with their own injuries.

Both Jackson and Jeffery were injured early in the first half and are both questionable to return.

Injury Updates: WR Alshon Jeffrey (calf) and WR DeSean Jackson (groin) are questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Agholor was injured late in the first half and was forced to enter the medical tent. It remains unclear if he’ll return during the second half of play. The Eagles are literally down to two healthy wide receivers and one tight end. Backup tight end Dallas Goedert re-aggravated his calf injury prior to the start of the game and has yet to play.

…Nelson Agholor is injured. Eagles have nobody else to put in. They're literally down to 2 WRs (Arcega-Whiteside and Hollins) and 1 TE (Ertz). Going to be a lot of two RB sets and heavy OL formations. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 16, 2019

Nelson Agholor is heading into the medical tent #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 16, 2019

The Eagles also had a scare late in the first half when Carson Wentz temporarily exited the game due to the league’s concussion protocol. Josh McCown stepped in a completed a pass before Wentz returned during the Eagles’ final drive of the first half.

We’ll keep you updated regarding the severity of the injuries suffered by the aforementioned receivers as the Eagles trail the Falcons 10-6 at halftime.