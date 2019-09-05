A Redskins win over the Eagles would …

The Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles clash on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Washington is trying to win for the fourth straight time in their regular-season road openers. The Redskins will also be trying to win in Philadelphia for the first time since the 2016 season.

Washington will try to rebound from consecutive seasons that showed progress before injuries derailed those campaigns.

In last years two meetings, the Eagles won both games decisively by an average of 15 points. In their last meeting on December 30, 2018, Philadelphia shut out Washington by a score of 24-0.

The Eagles are heavy favorites entering the game and also an expected Super Bowl contender coming out of the NFC.

What would a win over the Eagles do for the Redskins from a statistical and historical standpoint?

A Redskins win would mark the second-consecutive season with a win in the opener, which would be the first time accomplishing that feat since 2011-12.

A win by Washington would be the fourth-consecutive season that they won their road opener, which would be the first time accomplishing that feat since 1940-43. It would be the first time that the team accomplished that feat in the Super Bowl Era (longest previous streak in the Super Bowl Era was three-consecutive wins in road openers from 1978-80).

A win would improve the Redskins all-time regular-season record against Philadelphia to 86-77-5 and improve the teams’ all-time record against Philadelphia to 87-77-5.

Winning would mark the first time that the Redskins won a regular-season game at Philadelphia since 2016.

A redskins road win would improve the Redskins all-time regular-season road record against Philadelphia to 42-40-2.

A ‘W’ improves the Redskins all-time record at Lincoln Financial Field to 8-9.

A victory on Sunday would be the second-consecutive season that the Redskins won their first NFC East matchup of the season and would be the first time accomplishing this feat since 2010-11.

A win in Philadelphia would be the first time that the Redskins defeated the Eagles in a Week 1 matchup since 1987. Washington has lost the last three Week 1-matchups against Philadelphia (2017, 2013 & 1996) since 1987.

Finally, a win gives the Redskins their second Week 1 victory in the Jay Gruden era.