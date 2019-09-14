Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should Bears WR Be a Start or Sit Week 2?

The Chicago Bears didn’t leave much of an impression on offense in their first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers, but wide receiver Allen Robinson was the team’s lone offensive bright spot.

Robinson has established himself as the clear WR1 on the team, and already feels like a security blanket of sorts for young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears offense is looking to have a bounce-back game after failing to score a touchdown in the season opener, and they’ll look to do it against the opposing head coach in the league who may know them better than anyone. Of all Bears offensive players worth starting, Robinson is at the top of that list. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from him fantasy-wise week 2:

Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Bears’ Matchup vs. Denver Broncos

In week 1 against the Raiders, the Denver defense did not live up to expectations. They failed to get a single sack, and they didn’t force a single turnover. Von Miller noted after the game that the Raiders “killed” them on third down, and he was right. The Raiders went 10-14 on third down in the game, and the Broncos also gave up 10 yards per pass and a total of 259 yards through the air.

In the Bears week 1 loss, in what was otherwise an abysmal offensive performance, Robinson caught seven passes for 102 yards. He didn’t score, but he was targeted 13 times, including Trubisky’s interception in the end zone. Robinson has 245 yards receiving and a touchdown in the last two games he has played, so he seems to be on a bit of a hot streak.

Should You Start or Sit Allen Robinson in Week 2?

FantasyPros has Robinson currently projected to have 68.2 yards receiving, .5 touchdowns, and 9.6 total fantasy points week 2 against the Broncos. These seem like overly conservative numbers, especially considering the Broncos current woes at secondary.

The Bears are almost certainly going to run the ball more in this game, but Trubisky also said this week that 13 targets was a “pretty good” estimation for how often he was looking to target his favorite wide receiver. So, should you start Allen Robinson? This week more than most weeks, it will depend entirely on who else is on your fantasy team.

If your choice is between someone like Cooper Kupp vs. Robinson, start Kupp this week. But if it’s between Robinson and, say, a WR 2 like Calvin Ridley, start Robinson. Robinson should be close to 100 yards again, but this game has all the makings of a low scoring defensive battle, and he may not get the call in the red zone, as he’s likely going to be the most expected target.

VERDICT: Start him. With Denver’s secondary vulnerable, he’s a big-play threat, and he will definitely have his chances.