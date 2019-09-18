Allen Robinson Fantasy: Start or Sit Bears WR Week 3?

After he caught what turned out to be the reception of the game against Denver, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson proved once and again that he is the go-to guy for Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

With under 10 seconds remaining, Trubisky hit Robinson for a 25-yard strike to put the team in field goal range. While the Bears won the game, improving to 1-1, Robinson’s stat line took a bit of a hit from week 1. So where does that put him fantasy-wise for week 3 against Washington?

Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Washington

Robinson is clearly Trubisky’s favorite target, and other teams are responding to this accordingly. Broncos coach Vic Fangio had Chris Harris virtually blanketing Robinson all game.

Looks like Fangio is having Chris Harris Jr. follow Allen Robinson. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 15, 2019

In week 2 against Denver, Robinson was targeted seven times. He ended up catching four of those passes for 41 yards, averaging 10.25 yards per reception. Robinson will likely be targeted 8-10 times again in Washington, but whether the inconsistent Trubisky will hit all of his targets is another question. Trubisky has certainly been off so far this season. According to Pro Football Focus, 28.8% of his passes this season have been uncatchable.

Washington’s defense has given up 574 passing yards in two games, which isn’t awful, but their run defense is way worse than their secondary, and that’s where Nagy will likely attack them. Josh Norman could also play Robinson the same way Chris Harris did; it depends on what Washington decides to do.

Should You Start or Sit Allen Robinson in Week 3?

While Robinson should be Trubisky’s primary target, two of the team’s top scorers from last year should see increased roles week 3. Anthony Miller, who led the team in touchdown catches last year, and Trey Burton, who is easing back into the lineup after groin soreness, will both likely see more targets in Washington–especially if and when the Bears get in the red zone.

Trubisky also spread the ball out much better against the Broncos than he did week 1, hitting eight different receivers, so look for that to continue, and look for Nagy to get more creative with his running backs in the short passing game. These factors could hurt Robinson’s fantasy production against Washington. Look for him to net 8-9 catches for 75-85 yards for the game.

Final verdict: SIT him, unless you’re low on WR talent. If that’s the case, start him. He’s still the Bears’ WR1, and he’ll get his touches. He just may not make it into the end zone yet, largely because every team knows he’s Trubisky’s favorite target. He likely won’t have a better fantasy week than WRs like Kenny Golliday, Cooper Kupp, or DJ Moore.

