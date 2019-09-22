Antonio Brown Fantasy: Should You Drop or Keep AB?

Antonio Brown has been a massive headache for those that drafted him in fantasy football and there are even more questions after the Pro Bowl receiver was released by his second team in less than a month. Should you drop Brown from your fantasy roster?

The prudent thing to do is to keep Brown on your roster for at least a few more weeks. There is a real chance that Brown does not play again this season, but at this point, you would be wise to hold onto the receiver. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown is unlikely to sign with another team until the NFL investigation has been completed.

“Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said tonight he already has had communication ‘with a few teams that are interested’ in his client and that ‘want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation.’…But while Antonio Brown’s agent said he had had communication ‘with a few teams that are interested’ in his client, other people around the league believe that until the NFL’s investigation is resolved, a deal for the free-agent WR is not likely to happen,” Schefter tweeted.

Some Fantasy Owners May Want to “Buy Low” on Brown in a Trade

Think of it this way, if you are to drop Brown from your roster, there is a good chance someone else in your league will pick him up. There could be a small trade market for Brown. Post a message on your league’s message board or group chat inquiring as to whether anyone has interest in trading for Brown.

You likely used a high draft pick on Brown and are not going to get the same return in a trade. That said, there is a good chance Brown does not play this season. If you are able to find an owner that wants to “buy low,” it would be wise to take a deal that gives you a startable player on your roster.

When Can You Drop AB From Your Fantasy Roster?

The worst thing that could happen is you drop Brown and next week a report comes out that a team is willing to take a chance on the receiver. It is unlikely Brown signs with a team until the investigation is over, but all it takes is one front office that is willing to take a chance on the receiver.

Right now, we simply do not have enough information to warrant dropping Brown, and whoever is on your waiver wire is unlikely to compare with Brown’s upside. There may come a point where it becomes clear that Brown is not going to play this season and at that point you can drop him. For now, Brown owners are wise to keep the receiver on your bench.

For those in dynasty leagues, Brown is an obvious hold, but you can explore some trade opportunities. Brown’s trade value is so low that you might be wise just to hold out hope that things will be resolved with the NFL.