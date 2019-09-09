Antonio Brown Contract Update: Patriots Add Extra Year to Deal

The New England Patriots have added an extra year to Antonio Brown’s deal.

The initial report on Brown’s deal was that it was for one year at $15 million for the 2019 season — with $9 million guaranteed. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN has now reported that the Patriots have layered an extra year on Brown’s deal for cap purposes.

The new deal is an option year for 2020 that would pay Brown $20 million guaranteed if the Patriots opt in.

Patriots added an option year for Antonio Brown in 2020 at $20 million which becomes guaranteed if executed, per source. It was done to help for cap proration purposes this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2019

While the move was mainly done for cap purposes, it does leave open the possibility for Brown to return to New England — meaning that this might not just be a short-term marriage.

‘Theory’ That Brown Wanted to Play for Patriots All Along

It also doesn’t quell the idea that Brown purposely left the Raiders for the Patriots. Brown’s total amount of money due from the Patriots is roughly the same amount that he would have been due by the Raiders before his contract was voided.

It’s clear that the Patriots are excited by the Antonio Brown signing, with franchise quarterback Tom Brady stating that he’s all-in on the Brown deal. In fact, according to NBC Sports play-by-play man Al Michaels, Brady made it clear to team owner Robert Kraft just how all-in he really is on the addition of Brown.

“Kraft told me that when he broke the news to Tom Brady, Brady initially said, ‘I’m a hundred percent in.’ Two minutes later, Tom came back and said to Kraft, ‘I’m a thousand percent in.’ Then he came back two minutes later and said, ”I’m a million percent in.'”

Brady added additional comments following the game about the Patriots’ signing of arguably the best wide receiver in football.

“I think everybody is excited to add great players. It helps everybody when you have great players that are sharing the burden of a tough football season.”

While the Patriots’ signing of Brown is a big enough deal, the even bigger deal is the theory that this is a case of collusion. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Brown pushed for his release from the Oakland Raiders by looking for advice from a social media expert on how to expedite that process.

“Antonio Brown sought advice from professional social media consultants for ideas on how to accelerate his release from the Oakland Raiders, sources tell ESPN. At least one consultant couldn’t tell whether Brown was serious or not, according to sources. Brown’s tumultuous tenure with the Raiders officially ended Saturday, when the Pro Bowl receiver was released by Oakland and signed with the New England Patriots.”

It doesn’t exactly help matters that Mortensen also mentions in his report that the Patriots offered a first-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Brown when he was still a member of the Steelers.

Although this is all just a theory at this point, the rumors of Brown expediting his release from the Raiders to get signed by the Patriots isn’t going away any time soon — especially now that his current Patriots deal mirrors his previous Raiders deal.

