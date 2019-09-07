Antonio Brown Cowboys: Could Dallas Sign AB as a Free Agent?

After being released by the Raiders, Antonio Brown is free to sign with the team of his choosing, but the Cowboys bringing in the Pro Bowl wide receiver is a risky move. While plenty of Cowboys fans wonder if AB could be a potential fit, Dallas is looking to solidify their future by locking up their current offensive core.

The first step of that process was signing Ezekiel Elliott to a longterm extension. Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper remain on the shortlist of current players the Cowboys are also looking to secure for the future.

Jerry Jones has shown a propensity for taking chances on talented players who have burned bridges elsewhere. That said, the Cowboys are just coming off a training camp with plenty of drama as Elliott, Cooper and Prescott all wanted to sign long-term contracts. The reward of signing Brown at this point does not appear to be worth the risk, but sometimes Jones just cannot help himself.

The Cowboys Would Have to Weigh the Risk Versus Reward of Signing Antonio Brown

If the Cowboys were to even consider signing Brown, we are likely talking a short-term deal for the wide receiver to prove he can once again handle a long-term contract. Dallas’ financial future is expected to be tied to Cooper and Prescott but this does not mean a one-year deal is not feasible. NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund suggested the Cowboys as a potential landing spot given their salary cap situation.

“Ok… so one team that could (monetarily) afford AB? The #cowboys… just saying… that would change a LOT. #antoniobrown #nfl,” Frelund tweeted.

Yet, it may not be beneficial for Dallas to make that move given their current goals of signing Cooper and Prescott. During the very public negotiations between Elliott and the Cowboys, The Washington Post’s Jerry Brewer noted that Dallas has been more likely than most other NFL teams to take on risk.

Under Jones, the Cowboys have continued their solid track record for finding market inefficiencies during the draft. They still take more character risks than most teams could stomach. They take injured players, such as linebacker Jaylon Smith and watch them become stars. Their past two franchise quarterbacks, Dak Prescott and Tony Romo, were overlooked gems.

The Timing Makes AB Signing With the Cowboys Unlikely

Any good poker player knows when to take a risk and when it is time to fold your hand. If anyone enjoys a good gamble, it is Jones, but the Cowboys owner also likely understands the risk of bringing in Brown (with or without the hot-air balloon) could shatter the hopes of a season if it goes poorly. Dallas finally has their franchise running back with the team and is coming off a playoff run.

Cooper looks to be the team’s WR1 of the future unless his injury is worse than the team is letting on. The Cowboys also have promising second-year wide receiver Michael Gallup who is expected to take a step forward in 2019. Unless something drastically changes, the need for Brown does not equate with the potential risk of bringing him on the roster. Yet, with Jones, there is always a chance he may go all in no matter what cards are in his hand.

So, you’re saying there’s a chance? Yes, a very small one Cowboys fans.

