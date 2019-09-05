Antonio Brown Fantasy: Waiver Wire Replacements for Raiders WR

There probably hasn’t been a single dull week for the Oakland Raiders since they brought in wide receiver Antonio Brown. There has been headline after headline and now it’s looking like Brown might be facing a suspension, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. This comes just one day after Brown called out his team on Instagram for fining him. It’s obvious that general manager Mike Mayock was not a fan of that move.

Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

If Brown was your top receiver in fantasy football, then this is really bad news to start the season. He’s one of the best in the league and has been a top fantasy option for years, but if he’s not on the field, he’s not making up for the headaches he causes. Official news should break well before the team’s clash against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. However, if it doesn’t, is it worth waiting and seeing if he plays in the game?

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Sports Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Should You Start or Sit Antonio Brown in Week 1?

The fact of the matter is, if Brown is playing, you have to start him against any team. He’s just that good. The Broncos have a very strong defense and with the addition of Vic Fangio as head coach, it should be even better. They have a fierce pass rush with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, so it’s going to be difficult to throw against them. The Broncos only allowed 348 points to wide receivers in advanced leagues during 2018, according to CBS Sports. That would put them as one of the top defenses against wide receivers in the NFL.

The Raiders playing on Monday Night Football complicates things. Most of the wideouts in your lineup will probably be playing on Sunday and if there’s no confirmation on Brown’s status, then it’s just up to chance. Considering how good the Broncos defense is against wide receivers, it’s best not to risk anything and take Antonio Brown out of your lineup immediately. He’ll probably end up getting suspended and won’t suit up on Monday. Luckily, there may be some solid replacements for him.

Waiver Wire Replacements if Raiders WR Suspended

Tyrell Williams

Depending on how big your league is, Tyrell Williams is probably on a team, but if he’s not, you need to pick him up. He’s going to get a ton of targets with Brown potentially out. Williams will definitely be Derek Carr’s main target and could still put up good points against a stout Broncos defense. If Brown’s suspension exceeds one game, Williams is going to be a solid fantasy option for a number of games.

Hunter Renfrow

Now, the rookie out of Clemson, Hunter Renfrow, could still be available in a lot of leagues, so he’s worth picking up. He does have a daunting task ahead of him facing off against Chris Harris Jr. He’d be a risky start but has become a favorite of coaches and Carr throughout the preseason. He’s probably not worth a start against the Broncos but could put up good numbers if Brown misses more than one game.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Antonio Brown Throws Shade at Mike Mayock on Instagram

