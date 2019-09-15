PHOTOS: Antonio Brown Arrives in Miami in Unusual Outfit

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown arrived in Miami, Florida wearing a cream-colored patterned suit jacket with shorts as the spotlight remains on Brown due to rape accusations from his former trainer.

You can see photos of Brown arriving in Miami, where he is expected to take the field for the Patriots on September 15, 2019, throughout this article. Brown’s sartorial fashion sense showed a flair for the unusual/creative. Brown is expected to suit up for the Patriots for the first time on Sunday, and the fact he showed up in Miami is another indication of that.

According to TMZ, Brown arrived in Miami via private jet with Tom Brady at his side. That all pointed to Brown playing on Sunday despite sexual assault accusations being lodged against him in a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Brown has adamantly denied the accusations, and the League is investigating. Taylor will meet with the NFL on Monday, according to NFL.com.

The NFL hasn’t placed Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list. According to WCVB-TV, that’s because there is no criminal investigation into Brown. The exempt list allows the commissioner to keep a player off the field while such allegations are investigated.

Heavy reached out to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office for more information on that. District Attorney Stephen Zappala released a statement clarifying earlier comments about Antonio Brown. Here’s what the statement read:

“The incident that District Attorney Zappala referenced earlier today involving Northern Regional Police Department contacting our office concerning Antonio Brown did not involve the incident mentioned in the federal lawsuit that has been filed. That contact instead involved a conversation that our office had with Northern Regional Police Department concerning a possible child endangerment situation involving Mr. Brown. The result of that conversation was a decision that we could not move forward with investigating that claim. Neither Northern Regional Police Department nor our office was ever contacted about the 2017 event that is contained in the federal lawsuit.”

Heavy inquired of the DA’s spokesman whether the child endangerment accusation was the highly publicized one in which Brown was accused in 2018 of throwing furniture off a 14th story apartment balcony, endangering a child.

“It’s not that and I’m not going to comment any further,” Mike Manko, the spokesman for the Allegheny County DA, responded to Heavy. Heavy asked the Northern Regional Police Department for additional details, but the police chief didn’t return an email asking for comment.

Manko also wrote Heavy: “The DA wanted me to pass along the following concerning the soundbite where he refers to ‘reviewing the federal lawsuit.’”

That quote says: “There is nothing extraordinary about doing that. This office, as a matter of course, will review information in a federal lawsuit whenever that information references potential criminal activity, even if that activity had not been previously known to law enforcement. Another example of this would be a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against a police officer or department alleging behavior on the part of the officer or the department that was not previously known.”

The lawsuit accuses Brown of sexually assaulting Taylor twice in June 2017 when they were together for training sessions. It alleges that Brown “exposed himself and kissed Ms. Taylor without her consent,” and then, later that month, “while positioned behind Ms. Taylor, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

The lawsuit claims she “felt a wet spot soak through her clothing” and that “later, in astonishingly profane and angry text messages, Brown bragged about the incident to her.” She cut off her working relationship with Brown because she was “shocked and deeply embarrassed,” the lawsuit says. Several months later, Brown reached out to Taylor, begging her for forgiveness and pleading her to train him again but on May 20, 2018, the lawsuit says he “cornered Ms. Taylor, forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.” She “screamed and cried throughout the entire rape,” shouting no and stop, but Brown was “too strong and physically overpowered her,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations. Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL,” his lawyer’s statement says.

You can read the lawsuit against Brown here.

