Antonio Brown Reacts to Being Released by the Raiders: Watch

Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders‘ marriage came to a screeching end on Saturday morning. Many Oakland fans were devastated, while others where probably happy that the whirlwind has finally ended. However, no one may have been more excited about finding out about Antonio Brown’s release than Antonio Brown himself.

Brown caught wind of his release via a tweet from Adam Schefter, luckily for us he captured the moment for us, uploading it to his now infamous YouTube channel. Check out video below.

In the video, Brown was advised to check Adam Schefter’s twitter account. Upon seeing the tweet about his release, AB leaps from his chair in pure unadulterated joy yelling “Free!” After jetting from his chair to do laps around his yard, voicing his pleasure with the world and doing his best Mark Wahlberg, peacock impression, Brown returns inside to call his grandma. Brown goes on to tell his Grandma “They freed me Grandma, it’s the greatest.”

The Good News Keeps Rollin’ In

Shortly after hearing the “greatest” news in his life, Brown was greeted with some addition uplifting news. The New England Patriots inked the star receiver to a 1-year contract, valuing up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.

AB gets the last laugh Brown and Pats reach agreement on 1-year deal worth up to $15M ($9M signing bonus), per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/SfVmLfzTj4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2019

Many questioned how much money Brown would warrant on the opening mark with the baggage that comes along with him. Apparently, that value is pretty high. In fact, with his new contract he could potentially make more than he would have with Oakland. Brown was set to earn just under $15 million this season as a member of the Raiders, including his signing bonus. If all goes according to plan in New England, a big emphasis on if, Brown will earn north of $24 million as a member of the defending NFL champions.

You Can Expect to See the AB We Grew to Love in Pittsburgh Reemerge in New England

The laundry list of embattled, yet talented players to join the New England Patriots seems to grow by the day. Out of all the players Bill Belichick has taken a chance on, none has ever been more talented than Antonio Brown.

Brown will of course have to get back to his previous ways. The same ways that took a 6th rounder out of Central Michigan and catapulted him into worldwide stardom.

While not all of the Patriots reaches in the past have panned out the way the team had hoped, the majority have fallen in line with what we expect from a member of the team. Any player who has not followed the Patriot way was quickly shipped out of town.

Chances are Brown will be on his best behavior when he arrives in New England. Brown is a superstar receiver with every personal accolade you can think of. However, the one accomplishment that has eluded him in his nine year career is the one thing that every player strives for, a Super Bowl ring.

Now with the Patriots, winners of three of the past six Super Bowls, Brown has his first real chance in his career to hoist a Lombardi trophy. It seems like he’s pretty thrilled about that.

