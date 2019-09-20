Antonio Brown Released: Agent Says Brown Wants to Play for Another NFL Team

Antonio Brown somehow wore out his welcome in three different NFL destinations in the matter of seven months, but he’s apparently not done yet.

Shortly after the New England Patriots made it official by releasing the Pro Bowl wide receiver on Friday, Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus made it clear that the 31-year-old wide receiver is not done playing yet.

In fact, he’s already looking for his next opportunity as he wants to continue playing in the NFL.

It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon. — Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) September 20, 2019

Brown literally lasted less than two weeks in New England as he agreed to sign with the team on September 7 — just hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. Brown asked for his release from the Raiders on the day they cut him.

While his behavior with the Raiders was something else, the allegations made against Brown since his signing with New England are a lot worse than his behavior in Oakland.

Last Straw Was Likely AB’s Threatening Texts

The last straw when it came to Brown’s tenure in New England likely was a result of the threatening texts he allegedly sent to his second accuser as NFL.com’s Andie Hagemann pointed out.

The NFL is investigating “intimidating” text messages allegedly sent by Antonio Brown. A female artist, who was hired to paint a mural in Brown’s Pittsburgh home in 2017, came forward to Sports Illustrated earlier this week with allegations regarding the wide receiver making past unwanted advances toward her. In text messages presented to S.I., Brown questioned the allegations of the second accuser and encouraged those in the group text chain to investigate her. The accuser’s attorney, Lisa J. Banks sent a letter to the league asking for Brown to stop sending similar messages to her client and to step in, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday’s edition of NFL Now.

The accuser’s attorney would go onto release the following statement in response to Brown’s texts.

“Our client … is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her,” the lawyer wrote. “While she certainly qualifies as a ‘starving artist,’ she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages.”

Antonio Brown May Have Played His Last Game in the NFL

This is in addition to the fact that the first accuser, Britney Taylor, has accused the veteran receiver of sexual assault. The NFL is investigating both matters and due to the allegations along with Brown’s recent behavior, it’s hard to imagine him not only signing with another team this season, but any NFL team in the future.

Brown lasted exactly one game with the Patriots, a 43-0 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Brown had caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. It will go down in history as his only appearance in a Patriots uniform.

Furthermore, it might go down as his last-ever appearance in an NFL uniform, period.

