Antonio Brown Released: Patriots Release Statement on Brown

The New England Patriots are moving on from Antonio Brown.

Brown seemed to indicate the move through Instagram before it was reported by any media outlet before Ian Rapoport of NFL Network did indeed confirm that the Pro Bowl wide receiver has been released by the Patriots — the second time in two weeks that the superstar player has been cut by a team.

The #Patriots have released WR Antonio Brown, as he indicated on Twitter. They have moved on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2019

Needless to say, the Patriots confirmed the move shortly thereafter, releasing their own team statement regarding the decision to move on from Brown after he appeared in just one game with New England.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

AB Lasts Less Than Two Weeks in New England

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders on September 7 before quickly latching on with the Patriots just hours before their Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The first year of the deal was worth $15 million and $9 million in bonuses. However, similar to his previous deal with the Raiders, Brown won’t earn that $9 million now that he’s been released by the Patriots.

In his lone appearance with New England, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Brown had kept mostly silent during his tenure with the Patriots. However, new accusations from a second accuser revealing threatening texts from Brown likely contributed to his release.

