Jon Gruden Reacts to Viral Antonio Brown Phone Call Leak [WATCH]

After everything seemed somewhat settled with the Antonio Brown saga in Oakland, the Raiders wide receiver posted a wild video on Friday night that seemed to document the saga and throw his head coach Jon Gruden under the bus.

The video has audio of Brown talking with Gruden on the phone about what appears to be the latest disagreement between the star wide receiver and his new team.

The video makes one thing certain: Brown feels like he’s become the villain — and victim — in the situation.

He announced the video on his Instagram and it quickly gained tens of thousands of views.

“With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy,” he wrote. “Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player, I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way for himself to be in charge of his own life. Watch for yourself. Link in bio. Free me!”

Here’s the video full below, which is titled “THIS IS MY LIFE. AIN’T NO MORE GAMES.”

Antonio Brown’s Phone Call With Doesn’t Paint Jon Gruden in Best Light

It’s unknown at this point if Brown received Gruden’s consent to post the audio of their phone call. But the Raiders — like most teams — would have probably opted to keep this conversation in house if they had a choice.

However, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said that a Raiders source told him that Gruden was “amused” by it.

More on @AB84 You Tube video: Raiders source says Gruden was truly amused by it and even thought it was "awesome."

That's all. Next. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 7, 2019

The video opens with Brown answering Gruden’s call. He tells his coach that he feels like the villain with everything he sees on the news, a sentiment Gruden sympathizes with.

“You’re not a villain,” he says. “You’re the most misunderstood f—- human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met. I mean, I brought you here because you’re my favorite guy. I’ve never seen a guy work harder. And I don’t know where you are in your life right now off the field.”

Gruden then lays it out on the table, asking Brown if he wants to be a Raider or not.

“Man, I’ve been trying to be a Raider since day one,” Brown says. “I’ve been f—– working my ass off harder than anyone. I don’t know why it’s a question of me being a Raider. It’s like — do you guys want me to be a Raider.”

Gruden then tells Antonio Brown to “stop this s— and just play football. How hard is that? You’re a great football player. Just play football.”

Brown then drops the line that seems like the point of the entire vdieo, saying that he’s more than a football player.

“I’m more than a football player man,” Brown says. “I’m a real person.”

Raiders Decide Not to Suspend Brown After Whirlwind Week

After crazy week that included reports of Brown trying to fight his GM Mike Mayock — among other things — the Raiders decided not to punish their star wide receiver and expect him to suit up for Week 1.

“Antonio is back today,” Gruden told reporters. “We’re really excited about that. Ready to move on. He’s had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things. We’re happy to have him back, and I know Raider Nation is excited about that, too.”

But the video adds yet another wrinkle to the saga, and it’s unknown how it will affect Brown’s already rocky relationship with his new squad.

