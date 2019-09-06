Antonio Brown Week 1 Status Update, Agent Responds: Report

The Oakland Raiders will be without Antonio Brown in Week 1.

As the Raiders prepare for their season opener on Monday Night Football against the divisional rival Denver Broncos, they’ll do so without their star wide receiver, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From @nflnetwork's GameDay Kickoff: The #Raiders are not planning to have WR Antonio Brown for Week 1, as they sort this thing out.

As Raport explains in the video, the Raiders are planning to have Brown away from the team — although Rapoport isn’t sure whether he’ll be suspended or simply inactive for Week 1.

Here are Rapoport’s comments on the Brown situation for Week 1.

“To my understanding, as the Oakland Raiders prepare for Week 1, they are not planning as if Antonio Brown will be on the field — they are planning to be without him for the Week 1 opener of the 2019 season. My understanding is the likelihood is, Antonio Brown will be away from the team as he tries to work out some of the issues that have become so prevalent and including his shouting match that he had with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. Where I’m told he threatened Mayock, saying essentially he wanted to hit him, he took a football, punted it and then said, “Fine me for that.” Of course, he was not at practice today and I’m told not in the Raiders’ plans on Monday. What we do not know is, is this going to be a suspension or is he merely going to be inactive?”

AB’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus Responds

As always, well-known sports agent Drew Rosenhaus was interviewed on NFL Network to diffuse the situation. He stated that a suspension had not been decided yet and that he was confident that the Raiders and Brown could work out their resolving issues.

Here are highlights of Rosenhaus’ comments regarding his client’s current situation with the Raiders, via Rapoport.

“Not a lot is clear yet, other than the Raiders said AB should stay home today. We haven’t heard anything about a potential decision yet… We’re trying to work through this. The goal is to work everything out. “I’m confident we can get back to doing all the right things that the Raiders signed him for … My hope is there isn’t a suspension and I’m not aware of any as of yet. I’m working with them to try to and avoid this scenario.”

Agent Drew Rosenhaus on @nflnetwork says "our goal is to salvage this relationship." … "There is two sides to every story. My job is to bring everything back, try and get things worked out. Thats' what I'm working on right now. … He says nothing is final."

Fantasy and Betting Implications for Brown’s Benching First of all, let’s make one thing clear — the Raiders are going to hurt without their top receiver. They entered this week as one-point home favorites over the Broncos. With Brown out of the picture, quarterback Derek Carr’s go-to targets will be Tyrell Williams, rookie Hunter Renfrow and the unproven tight end Darren Waller. The Broncos are now 2-point or 2 1/2-point favorites over the Raiders. I would bet on the Broncos covering that spread on the road. While Williams is a former 1,000-yard receiver and both Renfrow and Waller impressed during training camp, you simply don’t replace a superstar receiver overnight. Carr could very well still have a good game, but his odds of having a massive touchdown or passing yardage game goes drastically down with Brown’s benching. When you factor in that the Broncos have one of the top defensive backs in Chris Harris Jr. and ranked fifth in interceptions last season, I would avoid starting the Raiders quarterback. On the other hand, Williams, Renfrow and Waller will all benefit from Brown’s benching. Williams will likely benefit the most, while both Renfrow and Waller are sleeper options. If Renfrow or Waller are available as free agents in your fantasy league, do not hesitate to add them immediately. In the case of Brown, do not spend high draft pick on him at this point. If he’s available in the later rounds, draft him and stash him in the hopes that this situation quickly goes away.

