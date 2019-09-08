Baker Mayfield Injury: Cause for Concern for Browns QB?

Baker Mayfield did not get out of Week 1 in one piece.

The Cleveland Browns star quarterback received X-rays following his team’s 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on his throwing hand.

The X-rays after the game were negative, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. It is likely a bruised wrist and he had it wrapped after the game. He also had his thumb taped.

#Browns Baker Mayfield's X-rays after the game were negative. He's okay. Likely a bruised wrist, had it wrapped. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 8, 2019

Mayfield had an uneven performance to kick off his second season, finishing 25 or 38 for 285 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Two of Mayfield’s turnovers were flipped into Titans’ TDs, including a long pick-six by Malcom Butler to punctuate the victory.

Mayfield reacted to the team’s poor performance following the game and knows the criticism is coming.

“Everybody is going to throw us in the trash, and I think that’s good,” Mayfield said. “I know what type of men we have in this locker room and quite frankly, I really don’t give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we’re gonna react, I know what we’re gonna do, how we’re gonna bounce back.”

More troubling was that the Browns finished with 18 penalties for a whopping 182 yards, which included the ejection of offensive lineman Greg Robinson and a mountain of other personal fouls.

Even before starting offensive tackle Greg Robinson getting ejected for kicking an opponent, Cleveland had some protection issues. In all, Cleveland allowed five sacks of Mayfield and he was under pressure all afternoon. It didn’t help that Keelan Laam exited the game with an injury as well.

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens: ‘It’s Only One Game’

There’s going to be a big reaction to the Browns — the NFL’s most hyped team of the preseason — getting blown out in Week 1.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens, who has done his best to temper expectations, knows that the one loss won’t define the Browns’ season.

“This only counts as one game,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters following the game. “The world is not ending today, contrary to popular belief. Everyone is going to keep believing in the locker room. That is the only thing that matters. That is the only thing that has ever mattered, and we will move forward and get better from here.”

The Browns committed 18 penalties committed for 182 yards was the most in the history of the franchise.

“We have 15 more games,” Kitchens said. “This is only one. It is very hard to go 16-0. This is one game and if we can learn more from this game early on, then so be it. It is good. Adversity is hitting early, and we are going to find out what kind of team we have now.”

Titans Rip Into Browns After Blowout

The Titans heard all the noise surrounding the Browns and took some joy in delivering a blowout win to open the season.

Delanie Walker — who had five catches for 55 yards and two scores — channeled his inner Denny Green.

“They were who we thought they were,” Walker said. “Y’all can crown ’em if you want to crown ’em. You still got to play football.”

Delanie Walker channeled his inner Dennis Green when asked about the Browns after their big win. pic.twitter.com/ugv6w7MiXA — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 8, 2019

Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro also got in on the action, saying: “Of course ya’ll are gonna hype up the Browns. It’s cute.”

The Titans had a massive offensive field day against the highly-touted Browns defense. Running back Derrick Henry racked up 159 yards of offense — including a 75-yard screen — and two touchdowns and Marcus Mariota threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

