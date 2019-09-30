Khalil Mack Has Hilarious Response to Bears Win Against Vikings [WATCH]

Chicago Bears defensive superstar Khalil Mack, already an early front runner for defensive player of the year after week 4, has been everything the Bears have hoped for and more when they traded multiple high draft picks to the Oakland Raiders for him just prior to the 2018 season.

Mack catapulted the Bears defense into another level with his play last season, and while many experts picked the Bears to regress this season–specifically on defense–this unit, even weakened, has shown no signs of regression whatsoever. In fact, after a dominant defensive turn against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in which the defense played without three starters, the Bears look scarier than ever.

After the Vikings win, when asked about the team’s victory, it was Mack who provided the night’s best–and most Say What?!–comments. As reported by the Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer, Mack didn’t want to over-celebrate the win, because, as he said: “A dog that poop fast don’t poop for long, man.”

Khalil Mack didn't want to overcelebrate Sunday's big home win over a division rival. Still 12 games left on a tough schedule. Mack: "A dog that poop fast don't poop for long, man." Agreed. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) September 30, 2019

Khalil Mack truly has a way with words 😆 pic.twitter.com/EiWu8GuZ8k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2019

Alrighty, then! Cannot argue with that.

Khalil Mack’s Commentary Provides Blunt Hilarity

It seems that after just about every game, Mack has had something fun, perceptive, or downright hilarious to say.

Take his comments, also after the Vikings game, and also to Wiederer, about how proud he was that the Bears’ reserve players Nick Kwiatkoski, Nick Williams, and Roy Robertson-Harris stepped up in such a big game: “We’ve got white Nick, black Nick. Oh man. … There are so many guys stepping in there and doing their job and doing it at a high level.” He’s certainly not wrong there.

Khalil Mack was thrilled with the way the Bears depth showed Sunday. “We’ve got white Nick, black Nick. Oh man. … There are so many guys stepping in there and doing their job and doing it at a high level.” — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) September 30, 2019

Mack also provided the Bears’ best sound bite week 2 after kicker Eddy Piñeiro won the game for the Bears with a 58-yard field goal against the Broncos. In this NSFW clip, Mack’s response is blunt, hilarious, and again, ultimately accurate:

Khalil Mack talking about Eddy Pineiro haha pic.twitter.com/S9FyCVcbO0 — Ⓜ️arcusD ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) September 16, 2019

Yes, Piñeiro nailed the mother!?&*#%, but hearing the team’s–perhaps the game’s–most dominant defensive player talk with such swift hilarity has been a unique and genuine treat for Bears fans.

Mack is Already Having a Year

After recording his tenth game with multiple sacks in 18 regular-season games with the Bears, Mack is on track to have more sacks and forced fumbles this season than he did last season. In just four games this year, Mack has recorded 4.5 sacks and four fumbles. Last season, in 14 games, he had 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

As Bears coach Matt Nagy recently said, Mack is simply playing at a different level than his peers are right now. Other NFL players agree: they think Khalil Mack is the third-best overall player in the league. But he is also the king of the post-game sound bite, a rare combination of pure talent, brute force, and utter hilarity. The Bears and their fans are lucky to have him.

