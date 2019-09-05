Bears vs. Packers Prop Betting: 5 Best TNF Picks

The first game of the NFL season is here and so are a slew of opportunities for savvy bettors to make some money.

To kickoff the 100th season of the NFL, two of the league’s most storied rivals are set to clash at Soldier Field as the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears meet on Thursday night.

Chicago is listed as a 3.5-point favorite for the game with an over-under of 46.5. According to Odds Shark, bettors are currently split 50-50 on the game.

Digging a bit deeper, there are some solid props to capitalize on. Here are a few to keep an eye on in the NFL’s season-opener.

Aaron Rodgers Passing Yards: Over 267.5

When it comes to player props, Aaron Rodgers should be the No. 1 option to look at. Fanduel Sportsbook has his prop for passing yards set at 267.5 — a number that seems a little too low.

Rodgers has had quite the run of success against the Bears, with Green Bay having a 17-5 against Chicago in games he starts.

Rodgers is coming off a season where he threw for 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions. However, he’ll be in a new offense for the first time since he became starter in 2008 with the arrival of head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur came to the Packers after a year as the Titans offensive coordinator, but previously spent a year with the Rams as the offensive coordinator for Sean McVay.

In two games against the Bears last season, Rodgers passed for 286 and 274 yards. There were only six games last season that he went under the listed total. His current number on his passing attempts prop is 39.5, which should indicate that the Packers plan to pass a lot.

If the Packers win, it will likely be because Rodgers had a big game. Take the over on the Green Bay QB’s passing yards.

David Montgomery Rushing Yards: Over 60.5

David Montgomery is the early darling of fantasy football, with many believing he could have a Kareem Hunt-like rookie season. The reason for the comparison is because Browns skipper Matt Nagy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City when Hunt compiled 1,327 yards his rookie season, leading the NFL in rushing.

Montgomery has been described as a true three-down back, but currently is competing with Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis for touches.

That being said, Bears head coach Matt Nagy recently complimented Montgomery, calling him a “first-round talent” despite going in the third in this year’s draft.

The Bears will want to keep the ball out of Rodgers hands and the running game will play a big part in that. The Packers were nearly a bottom 10 rush defense a year ago, and parted ways with veteran DT Mike Daniels in the offseason. Feel good about taking Montgomery’s over in this one.

Bonus bet: Montgomery to score the first touchdown of the game (+700)

Bears vs. Packers First Half Total: Under 23

Led by Khalil Mack, the Bears stingy defense is pegged to be one of the NFL’s best. In two games last season, the standout LB showed what he could do to impact a game, recording 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Rodgers did not play a preseason snap and is still getting adjusted to LaFleur’s new offense. While the total might end up over for the game, it’s easy to envision this one being low scoring through the first two quarters. The under is a good bet.

Packers Field Goals: Over 1.5

Rodgers should have no problem adjusting to game speed after a dozen years in the NFL, but there’s still a question whether he and LaFleur are on the same page. The duo have reportedly had an “audible” issue about changing calls at the line of scrimmage.

Green Bay ranked 14th in Red Zone TD efficiency last season, but the Bears were ranked fifth in red zone defense.

Mason Crosby hit multiple field goals in seven games last season, including a 3-3 performance against the Bears in Week 15. Expect a pair of boots from Crosby to make this bet a winner.

Pack on Extra Value With This Prop for Chicago vs. Green Bay

The Bears are favored and at home, but for those that think the Packers are in for a win at Soldier Field, Fanduel has some juicy prop bets.

For Packers fans: Aaron Rodgers to throw 2-plus touchdowns/Green Bay Packers to win.

Rodgers threw for at least two touchdowns nine times last season. The bet is listed as +290.

For Bears fans: David Montgomery rushes for 100-plus yards/Chicago Bears to win.

I’m obviously high on the prospects of Montgomery having a big game. If the Bears are in control, this is a very realistic outcome. The bet is listed as +260.

