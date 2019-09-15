Bears Inactives vs. Broncos: Bears Offensive Starter Returns

After missing the Chicago Bears’ first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers, tight end Trey Burton will be back in the starting lineup today when the team takes on the Denver Broncos.

Burton has been dealing with multiple groin injuries off and on since he missed the Bears’ playoff game against Philadelphia in January. He had offseason sports hernia surgery to repair the groin issue, and the Bears have been cautious about playing him.

Burton tweaked his groin in practice prior to the Green Bay game this preseason, and has experienced soreness ever since. Burton said that it was not his decision to sit out against the Packers, noting he was “humbled” by the recovery process surrounding his injury. He and coach Matt Nagy both expressed optimism about his return this week, so his return to the lineup isn’t a complete surprise.

Burton began warming up before the game at Mile High Stadium, as he did prior to the first game against the Packers:

TE Trey Burton is starting to warm-up. He was limited in practice all week & is a game time decision. He said it was not his decision to sit last week vs Packers. pic.twitter.com/VKlHCxkakZ — Shae Peppler Cornette (@shaepeppler) September 15, 2019

Burton’s return is good news for the Bears and their fans, and his return should provide third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with a boost.

Having Trey Burton in the Lineup Will Help Mitchell Trubisky

In his first year with the Bears in 2018, Burton played all 16 regular-season games and was second on the team in touchdowns with six. He also developed a nice chemistry with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is coming off a subpar game against Green Bay.

Having Burton back in the lineup will add another solid route runner with good hands, and it will also provide another target Trubisky is completely comfortable and familiar with. Trubisky needs all the help he can get, and Burton is a definite asset to this Bears offense. He had career highs last year with 54 receptions, 569 yards, and six touchdowns.

Burton Has Been Criticized By Some Fans

Despite playing in all 16 regular season games last year, Burton has still dealt with criticism for not playing enough, and for missing the Bears playoff game when he was needed most. He has also spoke publicly about his issues with anxiety, and has drawn flack for that, with some labeling him a “soft” player.

Despite this criticism, Burton has only missed two games out of 18, and he is an impact player when he’s on the field. He’ll make his season debut against a stout Denver defense Sunday.

Other Bears on the Inactive List Against Denver:

Other Chicago Bears who are inactive for the game against Denver are: rookie wide receiver Riley Ridley, rookie running back Kerrith Whyte Jr., cornerback Kevin Toliver II, veteran safety Sherrick McManis, linebacker Josh Woods, newly acquired tight end J. P. Holtz, and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, who has been out with an injured elbow since the preseason.

