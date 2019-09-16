Baker Mayfield Posts Electrifying Hype Video Ahead of MNF Matchup With Jets

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are ready to put the disappointment of Week 1 behind them and respond to adversity following a 43-13 beatdown at the hands of the Titans.

Mayfield posted a video to Instagram in advance of the Browns’ Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets that should give any Cleveland fan chills.

“Don’t flinch against adversity,” Mayfield wrote in the caption. “Room full of savages.”

Most of the video is run over comments Mayfield made following the loss. The Browns second-year quarterback made it very clear that he expects the team to bounce back.

“Everybody is going to throw us in the trash, and I think that’s good,” Mayfield told reporters. “I know what type of men we have in this locker room and quite frankly, I really don’t give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we’re gonna react, I know what we’re gonna do, how we’re gonna bounce back.”

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens echoed that sentiment.

“This only counts as one game,” Kitchens said following the loss. “The world is not ending today, contrary to popular belief. Everyone is going to keep believing in the locker room. That is the only thing that matters. That is the only thing that has ever mattered, and we will move forward and get better from here.”

Baker Mayfield Has History Against the Jets

Mayfield has good memories against the Jets, having debuted against the team last year in relief of Tyrod Taylor, guiding the Browns to their first victory in 635 days. He’s been the starter in Cleveland since.

This time he’ll look to get the win on the road and facing Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was the Browns interim head coach last season for the final eight games.

“For us, it will be different on the road,” Mayfield said. “It presents some tough challenges, and playing on the road one – it is the first road game we have this year and then also playing against a familiar face who has been around Freddie and been around some of the guys in this locker room.”

The Browns find themselves in a position where they need another important win Monday night. While an 0-2 start wouldn’t be the end of the world, this is a game where Cleveland needs to capitalize on the Jets missing some key players in Sam Darnold and CJ Mosley. The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002.

Browns Elevate Former Jets RB to Active Roster; Put Veteran QB Drew Stanton on IR

The Browns are dealing with some injuries of their own, most notably to starting safety Damarious Randall and running back Dontrell Hilliard.

With the Browns already being thin at the running back position, the team announced they were elevating Elijah McGuire to the active roster.

McGuire compiled 591 yards and four touchdowns on 180 carries and added 36 receptions for 370 yards and two more scores while in New York.

To make room for McGuire, the Browns placed QB Drew Stanton on injured reserve with a knee injury. The veteran quarterback suited up but didn’t play in the Browns opener.

Mayfield will now be backed up by journeyman Garrett Gilbert. The two went to the same high school as Mayfield — Lake Travis in Texas — and have a long history.

READ NEXT: Browns vs. Jets Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick for MNF