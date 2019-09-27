Baker Mayfield Rips Antonio Brown in Instagram Post

Baker Mayfield posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, reminding people of where he came from as an undersized college walk-on, to a Heisman winner and eventual No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

“Just some undersized Walk On,” the Cleveland Browns star QB wrote. “Keep that same energy.”

Innocent enough, right?

Well, as most thing go on the internet, things got much more compelling in the comments section of the post. One fan ripped into Mayfield, saying: “Win football games. That speaks louder than these AB’ish style posts…”

Mayfield quickly fired back, taking aim at Antonio Brown and the crazy saga that has unfolded this season.

“You’re right,” Mayfield said. “Let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off.”

Talk about a response. Check out the post in full below.

Brown — a four-time All-Pro — is currently a free agent after short stints with the Patriots and Raiders that ended in dramatic fashion. After seemly retiring, Brown has said through his agent that he wants to play again.

Baker Mayfield Getting Used to Being in the Crosshairs of Criticism

Mayfield has been a target of criticism for his slow start, passing for 805 yards, 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan was one of those to call him out, calling the Browns second-year quarterback “overrated as hell.”

On brand, Mayfield didn’t hold back in his response for Ryan either.

“In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter,” Mayfield said. “And Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason.”

Mayfield will have a chance to bounce back this week against the Ravens in a showdown with Lamar Jackson, who has impressed so far this season, albeit two of his games have been against the Cardinals and Dolphins, teams with bottom-tier defenses.

Jackson has 863 yards and 7 touchdowns this season and hasn’t tossed an interception. He’s a weapon on the field that the Browns aren’t underestimating.

“He’s just Houdini I guess, but phenomenal not just with this legs but his ability to get the ball downfield as well,” Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said of Jackson. “One of the great things that he does when he gets outside the pocket, he’s not just looking to run. … He’s trying to push that ball down the field and that’s what they’ve been really successful with lately.”

Browns Injury Report: Cleveland Still Banged up in Secondary

The Browns got some good news on the injury front when safety Damarious Randall returned to practice this week after missing two game with a concussion. However, the team could still be without starters Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Morgan Burnett. All three defensive backs have not practiced this week and were listed as questionable on the Browns injury report Friday.

Another good bit of news came on the offensive line, with starting right tackle Chris Hubbard will returning to action. Hubbard has said he has a “little, slight crack” in a bone in his left foot, but will fight through it.

“Ready for Sunday,” Hubbard told reporters after Friday’s practice. “Just can’t wait to get back out there.”

It will be a wait and see approach for the rest of the Browns on the injury report, but Cleveland can’t afford to drop this game. A win will go a long way in keeping pace with the Ravens in the chase for their first division title since 1989.

